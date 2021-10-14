Industries

    Why social media marketing cannot be ignored by your company any longer

    14 Oct 2021
    Issued by: ATKASA - Digital Agency
    We can all agree that the world is moving more and more in a digital direction. This is happening even faster under the tough circumstances that the world has gone through recently. Businesses need to adapt and move some, if not most of their business operations to online platforms.
    Social media is one of the most influential platforms that businesses can use to gain visibility and market their products and services. The power of social media is undeniable as it has an immensely wide reach at the press of a button and even more so with the help of built-in advertising tools.

    Formerly, websites were the only way for businesses to have an online presence and now, you can take it a step further and broaden your brand awareness with platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

    Social media is less formal and allows you to connect with your market on a personal level and get to know more about their spending patterns. Your consumers get to know you better just as you get to know them too. With retweets, reposts, story shares and tags your business can even reach passive consumers and with the right approach, you can turn them into paying customers. One of the least expensive forms of marketing is social media, yet it has the potential to yield big results. Another benefit is that it connects your channels and streamlines your communication as you can link your website, contact details and other platforms to your social media pages.

    Knowing what your competitors are up to also becomes easier with social media. You get to know how they engage with their consumers, what kind of content they’re creating and what they might be missing or getting wrong.

    To get help with your Social Media marketing strategy, you need an agency that gets it. Get in touch with us and let us discuss ways in which we can create a strategy that suits your special needs. Adapt and become part of the digital wave.

    Contact ATKASA Digital Agency for a free marketing consultation today on moc.asakta@ofni or 011 024 3849 | www.atkasa.com.

    ATKASA - Digital Agency
    ATKASA, a leading Digital Marketing Agency, combines progressive, data-driven thinking with in-depth knowledge garnered from many years experience within the digital space. Which translates to measurable results for our clients.


