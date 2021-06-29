Social Media Company news South Africa

Why you need social commerce

29 Jun 2021
Issued by: G&G Digital
Shopping has always been a social activity. Just two years ago, you would find people discussing the good and bad about their recent purchases over coffee. Today, e-commerce finds people shopping from the comfort of their home, and social commerce means they're still shopping while being social on their preferred platforms such as Instagram Checkout or Facebook Shops. Here's how social commerce has impacted consumer behaviour?
Source: Thought Catalog on Unsplash

What the data reveals¹


How consumers react to social commerce

Consumers are always looking for benefits when selecting a product or a store, and one necessary benefit in today’s fast-paced world is saving time. This is where social commerce comes to the fore. Consumers are supplied with comparative information about their imminent purchases in a click or a tap, eliminating the need to check other stores or competitor products.

What’s more, studies by Hootsuite found that consumers trust social media more than brand websites for feedback on products and customer testimonials.

Social commerce offers brands the opportunity to capitalise on this fast-growing behaviour.

“Social commerce proves that consumers are not just influenced by social media, they trust it more than traditional online commerce,” said Desirée Gullan, executive creative director of G&G Digital. “As marketing professionals for B2C brands, you should include social commerce in your strategy or you’ll be ignoring a vast portion of your target audience and allowing them to walk past your store and not take a look.”

Advertising to a generation that blocks advertising

One of the ways to break through the digital wall is by crafting a digital strategy that speaks to modern generations, while resonating with the needs of older generations...

Issued by G&G Digital 28 Apr 2021


How to harness social commerce²

For years, brands have used social media as an awareness or education tool, now, social media has entered its ‘buy now’ phase, which inspires and empowers consumers to see, like and buy. Here are some insights to help you turn audiences into customers using social commerce.

click to enlarge

While many consumers still shop in brick-and-mortar stores, data tells us not to ignore social commerce. By introducing social commerce, brands can continue to streamline the path to purchase, and meet audiences in the spaces they occupy.

About Desirée Gullan

Award-winning co-founder and executive creative director of G&G Digital, Desirée Gullan has been pivotal in producing many breakthrough digital communications based on deep, strategic insights. From strategy to creative direction, Gullan drives her agency to produce outstanding work and results-driven campaigns that add value to G&G's clients and their consumers. 

About G&G

G&G Digital is an award-winning digital agency that creates breakthrough solutions for local and international brands. The team at G&G have a passion for producing quality, strategic digital solutions to assist organisations with their digital brand strategies and communications. All solutions are founded on deep consultation, strategic insights and data. G&G aims to surprise, delight and exceed clients' expectations. 

For more information, visit gullanandgullan.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram. Please contact Annie Hodes on moc.nallugdnanallug@rp or 083 325 4445. 


References:
  1. https://later.com/blog/social-commerce/
  2. https://1-grid.com/blogs/social-media/the-impact-of-social-commerce-on-our-shopping-behavior/


G&G Digital
Using deep insights and a thorough analysis, G&G positions your brand first by weaving storytelling, smart solutions and interactive digital strategy to place your brand where it belongs, above all.
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Social media, G&G Digital, Hootsuite, e-commerce, Facebook Shops

