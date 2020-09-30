Oracle Media wins Bronze at the New Generation Social and Digital Awards 2020

Despite all that 2020 has thrown at us, Oracle Media has still managed to be finalists in three categories and walk away with one win at the New Generation Social and Digital Awards 2020. The Bronze was awarded to them for the Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to Promote a Brand or Event. The winners of the 2020 New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards were announced at a live online awards ceremony on Friday, 25 September 2020.