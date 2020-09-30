Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Oracle Media wins Bronze at the New Generation Social and Digital Awards 2020

30 Sep 2020
Issued by: Oracle Media
Despite all that 2020 has thrown at us, Oracle Media has still managed to be finalists in three categories and walk away with one win at the New Generation Social and Digital Awards 2020. The Bronze was awarded to them for the Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to Promote a Brand or Event. The winners of the 2020 New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards were announced at a live online awards ceremony on Friday, 25 September 2020.

The lockdown presented Oracle Media with an opportunity to do business in a different way. They wanted to keep in touch with their clients and followers by having engaging content on their Facebook page and what better way than through video! And thus the In Conversation with… was born.

They felt it was important to practice what they preached regarding keeping their brand and presence felt by their followers, tweaking their marketing strategy and reinventing their content over this time. The content shared encouraged people and business to stay connected, how to cope with the change and some of the topics also touched on the emotional and psychological effects on staff, businesses and the home.

Education through topics discussed in these sessions and to keep engaging with everyone was an important aspect for Oracle Media.

All these episodes are on their Facebook page as well as their YouTube channel.


This is such an exciting time for us and our MD Neil Barker, couldn’t be more proud of the Oracle Media team. “Last year, we didn’t win an award - we only made it to the finals and, this year, we took home a Bronze! I’m very proud of this achievement. I’m confident that we will keep moving up the ranks and we are looking forward to what the next 12 months will bring as we can only grow and create more award-winning content.”

Founded in 2012, the New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards are the largest celebrated digital media awards in the country. They honour the South African creative agency teams for their innovative use of social and digital media, and cutting-edge use of online media and tools. They also acknowledge corporate companies and their in-house marketing teams from across our region for their work on campaigns that help promote their organisations and brands in ground-breaking ways.

Oracle Media is one of the leading social media and marketing entities in the Eastern Cape who boasts a diverse range of clientele across the country and subsequently have expanded across the borders. They have offices in Port Elizabeth, Johannesburg and satellite staff in KwaZulu-Natal, Cape Town and Windhoek. All content is created in house as they have qualified graphic designers, photographers, videographers and content producers.

For more information about Oracle Media services, email az.oc.puorgelcaro@ofni or call 087 237 7700.

Oracle MediaBrand Architects - brand and marketing strategy from conception to completion. We have specialized in-house departments that maximize on innovative techniques: Trending videos, personalised photography and visually grabbing graphic designs.
