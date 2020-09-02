Why video marketing is important on social media

At least 92% of marketers say that video marketing is an incredibly important part of any digital marketing strategy as it is a very engaging medium. It is predicted that, by 2021, people will be watching 100 minutes of online video every single day.
There are 3.5 billion social media users globally who spend, on average, 3.5 hours a day on their chosen platform. So, whether it’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, social media networks have a dedicated user base.
This means that by combining video marketing content with social media, you will end up with a very powerful form of marketing message which will deliver the impact you want – and then some.The types of marketing videos you can put together
There are a number of types of videos that you can put together for your marketing on social media.
These are:
- Demo videos
- Brand videos
- Event videos
- Videos of expert interviews
- Educational or how-to videos
- Explainer videos
- Animated or case study videos
- Live videos
- VR and AR videos
- Videos containing personalised messaging
“The type of video that you decide to put together will depend on your company as well as the product and/or service that you offer,” says Lisa Schneider: managing director of the Digital School of Marketing
. “For example, if you’re selling a blender you’ll want to put together a how-to video to show people how to use it, the various smoothies that you can put together with it as well as the other meals. This will prompt people to buy it.”How to properly put together marketing videos
Making a marketing video is not as simple as getting someone to point a smartphone at you, they press record and you start speaking. There are a number of steps that go into making a marketing video that you can be proud of:
- Plan the video and script it. This will allow you to closely stick to the purpose of the video and make sure that you achieve the goals that you set out to.
- If you’re shooting a DIY video, make sure that you understand the camera that you’re using well so that you’re able to derive the full benefit from its features.
- Even if you’re shooting the video on a smartphone, you still need to take into account things like lighting, camera angles and noise reduction.
Video marketing is possibly one of the most successful forms of digital marketing however in order to reap the full benefit of this exercise it needs to be done correctly.
