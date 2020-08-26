Facebook's conversion objective and retargeting best-practice

Why implement tracking?
It's important to measure the results of any media buying operation and a Facebook campaign is no different. Your ads may get hundreds of clicks in a day, but if driving revenue is a key objective, your real interest should be the conversions — sales, leads, sign-ups and other commercially viable interactions.
When people interact with your brand they can either do so on Facebook, or they can click through to your landing pages. If they interact with your ad on Facebook, it's quite straightforward to measure results and those metrics will be readily available in the Ads Manager engine. If they click through to your site or app, then measurement becomes a bit more complicated because two different digital properties are required to communicate — this is where tracking comes in.
For websites, you'll need to track your users' interactions with Facebook Pixel
, and for interactions taking place within an app, it's best to implement a software development kit (SDK) and configure app events
. Your business needs event tracking in order to measure the things that really matter to you.Conversion objective
Many businesses moved online in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent economic shutdown. In order to stop the spread of Covid-19, we needed to stay home. Of course this didn't stop the demand for consumer products and many businesses migrated from brick-and-mortar to e-commerce. South Africa has seen an explosion in online sales since March 2020, and these sales need to be tracked for businesses to justify their media spend and ROI.
That’s why tracking is an essential part of any online business and the value of tracking is now more important than ever. As more businesses make the migration online, competition for consumer attention will continue to spike, plus an economic downturn means there are fewer actual shoppers in the market — making the need for smarter tracking key to survival.
It's not all doom and gloom though. Facebook's conversion objective makes it slightly easier to set up campaigns that work for your business, and once the pixel is implemented, tracking with Events Manager is also a lot more simple with less code required.Building audience segments
There are ways to get smarter about your tracking that can be implemented with the objective of real growth. Remarketing and retargeting are popular buzzwords in the industry, but the truth about remarketing campaigns is that most are simply inefficient. We've all seen the ad that follows you around the web, consistently prompting you to learn more about a product you've already purchased.
Retargeting on Facebook is no longer just for people who have visited your site. Ole!Connect can use our knowledge of the Facebook Pixel to help you get smarter in the following ways:
- communicating to people who have been on specific pagesAll the same principles apply to Instagram
- communicating to people who have taken specific actions
- communicating to people who have with an overlap of two previous functions
- add and update items in a catalogue
- track users across devices and compile cross-device conversion reports
Facebook advertising can be served across Instagram, Messenger and the Audience Network
, giving your campaign a lot more inventory. A good mix of these channels should be implemented with campaign structures that suit your business objectives and bid strategies that allow machine-learning to find the users who are ready to transact.
Ole!Connect can help you get the most out of your Facebook and Instagram advertising, whether your objective is awareness, lead generation or conversions. Our Facebook Blueprint certified team is ready to offer solutions that can take your business to the next level. Connect with us
today.