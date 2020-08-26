Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Social Media Company news South Africa

Menu

#WomensMonth

#ACACaresCovid19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Facebook's conversion objective and retargeting best-practice

26 Aug 2020
By: Daniel Schmidt, Issued by: Ole!Connect
It's important to measure the results of any media buying operation and a Facebook campaign is no different. Read more.

Why implement tracking?

It's important to measure the results of any media buying operation and a Facebook campaign is no different. Your ads may get hundreds of clicks in a day, but if driving revenue is a key objective, your real interest should be the conversions — sales, leads, sign-ups and other commercially viable interactions.

When people interact with your brand they can either do so on Facebook, or they can click through to your landing pages. If they interact with your ad on Facebook, it's quite straightforward to measure results and those metrics will be readily available in the Ads Manager engine. If they click through to your site or app, then measurement becomes a bit more complicated because two different digital properties are required to communicate — this is where tracking comes in.

For websites, you'll need to track your users' interactions with Facebook Pixel, and for interactions taking place within an app, it's best to implement a software development kit (SDK) and configure app events. Your business needs event tracking in order to measure the things that really matter to you.

Conversion objective

Many businesses moved online in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent economic shutdown. In order to stop the spread of Covid-19, we needed to stay home. Of course this didn't stop the demand for consumer products and many businesses migrated from brick-and-mortar to e-commerce. South Africa has seen an explosion in online sales since March 2020, and these sales need to be tracked for businesses to justify their media spend and ROI.

That’s why tracking is an essential part of any online business and the value of tracking is now more important than ever. As more businesses make the migration online, competition for consumer attention will continue to spike, plus an economic downturn means there are fewer actual shoppers in the market — making the need for smarter tracking key to survival.

It's not all doom and gloom though. Facebook's conversion objective makes it slightly easier to set up campaigns that work for your business, and once the pixel is implemented, tracking with Events Manager is also a lot more simple with less code required.

Building audience segments

There are ways to get smarter about your tracking that can be implemented with the objective of real growth. Remarketing and retargeting are popular buzzwords in the industry, but the truth about remarketing campaigns is that most are simply inefficient. We've all seen the ad that follows you around the web, consistently prompting you to learn more about a product you've already purchased.

Retargeting on Facebook is no longer just for people who have visited your site. Ole!Connect can use our knowledge of the Facebook Pixel to help you get smarter in the following ways:
    - communicating to people who have been on specific pages
    - communicating to people who have taken specific actions
    - communicating to people who have with an overlap of two previous functions
    - add and update items in a catalogue
    - track users across devices and compile cross-device conversion reports
All the same principles apply to Instagram

Facebook advertising can be served across Instagram, Messenger and the Audience Network, giving your campaign a lot more inventory. A good mix of these channels should be implemented with campaign structures that suit your business objectives and bid strategies that allow machine-learning to find the users who are ready to transact.

Ole!Connect can help you get the most out of your Facebook and Instagram advertising, whether your objective is awareness, lead generation or conversions. Our Facebook Blueprint certified team is ready to offer solutions that can take your business to the next level. Connect with us today.

About the author

Daniel Schmidt is the Ad Operations Lead at Ole!Connect
Ole!ConnectOle!Connect combines all the skills that brands and publishers need to succeed in the interactive world of digital media and marketing today, including the much sought after trinity of content, data and technology.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Facebook, Instagram, Daniel Schmidt, e-commerce, Ole!Connect, Covid-19

Related

Africa Brand SummitCalling all media: Applications to attend the 2020 Africa Brand Summit are now open!1 hour ago
Heineken South AfricaHeineken South Africa Women's Month entrepreneur - Divya Vasant, CEO of Amazi1 hour ago
Ninety9centsLocal biotech company seeks government support, as it launches new Covid-19 testing technology that will allow for affordable mass testing20 hours ago
TrialogueInvestec takes its Promaths programme to the next level under lockdown22 hours ago
Mpact PlasticsFoot-operated wheelie bin1 day ago
Ask AfrikaData companies collaborate to advise on SMME recovery strategies1 day ago
City Lodge HotelLess spendy, more weekendy! CLHG Level 2 leisure travel update1 day ago
LexisNexisDon't be penalised for Covid-19 non-compliance1 day ago

News


Show more

Let's do Biz