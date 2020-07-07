The truth about TikTok - The ultimate expert influencer report

TikTok is currently the most downloaded app of 2020! What does this mean for influencer marketing? indaHash decided to investigate this sudden spike of interest and the potential of TikTok. You can find the results in our new "TikTok Report".

indaHash TikTok Report TikTok is the hottest social media platform at the moment and the timing is no coincidence. Recent events motivated many to turn to social media in search of entertainment and escape from the daily struggles. At least 54% of our survey respondents downloaded a new social media app during lockdown, and for the majority this new app was TikTok. Lockdown had a tremendous impact on TikTok's growth. A total of 61% of indahash survey respondents did not use TikTok in 2019 and 56% decided to download the app in February - May 2020! TikTok was exactly what we needed during the long boring days spent at home, when uncertainty and bad news filled up so much of our everyday life.



indaHash decided to dig deeper and investigate what TikTok's growth means for the social media and influencer marketing industry resulting in our new "TikTok Report". A deep study of TikTok's rise, current trends and analytics, all supported with opinions from some of the leading experts in the social media industry.



If you are interested to find out more about the hottest social media platform of the moment check out our new "TikTok Report" based on:

An international survey held in May 2020 of 2,000 digital creators, between ages of 18-46 from 61 different countries



In-depth interviews with industry experts from Canada, Singapore, Netherlands, UK, UEA and Poland



indaHash's expertise as one of the leading influencer marketing companies in the world.



Some of the questions answered in the report:

How to create a successful influencer marketing campaign on TikTok?

What makes TikTok different to other social media platforms?

What do people want to see on TikTok?

What are the current TikTok trends?

How did lockdown impact the growth of TikTok?

What are the legal details to keep in mind before starting a TikTok campaign?



You can download it



TikTok is the hottest social media platform at the moment and the timing is no coincidence. Recent events motivated many to turn to social media in search of entertainment and escape from the daily struggles. At least 54% of our survey respondents downloaded a new social media app during lockdown, and for the majority this new app was TikTok. Lockdown had a tremendous impact on TikTok's growth. A total of 61% of indahash survey respondents did not use TikTok in 2019 and 56% decided to download the app in February - May 2020! TikTok was exactly what we needed during the long boring days spent at home, when uncertainty and bad news filled up so much of our everyday life.indaHash decided to dig deeper and investigate what TikTok's growth means for the social media and influencer marketing industry resulting in our new "TikTok Report". A deep study of TikTok's rise, current trends and analytics, all supported with opinions from some of the leading experts in the social media industry.If you are interested to find out more about the hottest social media platform of the moment check out our new "TikTok Report" based on:You can download it here now.