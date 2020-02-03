R-Squared shortlisted for Best Boutique Influencer Marketing Agency at Global 2020 Influencer Marketing Awards

The Influencer Marketing Awards celebrate the best companies from the influencer marketing sector.

az.oc.latigid2r@enahpets

R-Squared is delighted to announce that the company has been placed on the shortlist for Best Boutique Influencer Marketing Agency the 2020 Influencer Marketing Awards.R-Squared is nominated for Best Boutique Influencer Marketing Agency. This is defined as an agency with up to 15 employees, which are strong players in the influencer marketing industry and consider end-to-end campaign management, running the entire campaign journey with impactful data insights and strong tool utilisation. Activity must meet measurable objectives for a client, and deliver exceptionally strong results.The Influencer Marketing Awards are hosted by Talking Influence and will take place in Park Lane, London in March 2020. The awards seek to recognize the very best international campaigns, which highlight strong execution, next-level creativity and masterful innovation, using measurable KPI’s and objectives. The Influencer Marketing Awards ceremony will judge influencer marketing agencies from all over the world.R-Squared is nominated for:R-Squared is honoured to be considered for these categories and expresses gratitude to the judges on the panel for inclusion on the 2020 shortlist.If you would like more information on this topic, please call Stephane Rogovsky at 0212760265 or email