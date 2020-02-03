Social Media Company news South Africa

R-Squared shortlisted for Best Boutique Influencer Marketing Agency at Global 2020 Influencer Marketing Awards

Issued by: R-Squared SA
The Influencer Marketing Awards celebrate the best companies from the influencer marketing sector.

R-Squared is delighted to announce that the company has been placed on the shortlist for Best Boutique Influencer Marketing Agency the 2020 Influencer Marketing Awards.

R-Squared is nominated for Best Boutique Influencer Marketing Agency. This is defined as an agency with up to 15 employees, which are strong players in the influencer marketing industry and consider end-to-end campaign management, running the entire campaign journey with impactful data insights and strong tool utilisation. Activity must meet measurable objectives for a client, and deliver exceptionally strong results.

The Influencer Marketing Awards are hosted by Talking Influence and will take place in Park Lane, London in March 2020. The awards seek to recognize the very best international campaigns, which highlight strong execution, next-level creativity and masterful innovation, using measurable KPI’s and objectives. The Influencer Marketing Awards ceremony will judge influencer marketing agencies from all over the world.

R-Squared is nominated for:

Best Boutique Influencer Marketing Agency

Best Integrated Influencer Marketing Campaign (multi-channel) – R-Squared and Carat Cape Town for Beiersdorf: Eucerin Even Pigment Perfector.

R-Squared is honoured to be considered for these categories and expresses gratitude to the judges on the panel for inclusion on the 2020 shortlist.

Ashleigh Frank is an external communications writer at R-Squared Digital.

If you would like more information on this topic, please call Stephane Rogovsky at 0212760265 or email .

R-Squared SA's press office

R-Squared SA Founded in 2014 and based in beautiful Cape Town, R-Squared is an Influencer Marketing Creative Agency that designs, builds and executes kickass influencer marketing projects locally and internationally, and is recognised as one of the Top 5 Influencer Agencies in South Africa. Our projects are curated to be engaging, authentic and to protect both brand and advertising agency brand equity.
R-Squared Digital, Stephane Rogovsky

