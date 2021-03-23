What are the emotional needs of someone with dementia?

As dementia affects the brain, your loved one with the condition can go through changes in their behaviour and emotional needs. Meeting these emotional needs might not be as simple for those closest to them. A person with dementia can be coping with feeling like a stranger in their own body and changed behaviours and feelings which they find difficult to express. This can be very frustrating for them and therefore it's essential to take a patient approach with them and respond in a personal way that reinforces that they're individuals that deserve to be cared for and understood.