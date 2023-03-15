With phishing on the rise, it's worth being prepared

To help you protect yourself and your business, web hosting provider xneelo shares some invaluable advice for staying alert, from how to identify a phishing attempt to what you need to do if you or an employee has been exposed.
Phishing is a form of cyberattack that acts like a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Victims are sent a communication from what they think is a trusted source, like an email from their bank, that is actually a clever fake, designed to steal sensitive information such as passwords, credit card numbers, pin codes or other personal information. This data can be used for a number of malicious purposes including identity theft, fraud, ransom, unauthorised financial transactions, sale on the dark web, and even espionage.
Types of phishing attacks include:
A phishing email will look like it is from a trusted source, and contain an instruction for you to provide certain sensitive information or click on a link or attachment. Caution and vigilance are key to prevent falling victim to a phishing attack. Always be wary of emails or messages that ask for personal information or urgent requests.
Characteristics of a potential phishing email include, but are not limited to:
As a business owner, you don’t have eyes on every single email that passes through your server, but there are steps you can take to prevent anyone in your business from being caught in a phishing net.
If you or a member of your team have fallen victim to a phishing attack, here are some immediate steps you should take:
By taking these steps, you can help to minimise the damage caused by a phishing attack and protect your personal and financial information.
Always keep an eye out for phishing attempts and do not share your personal information or passwords with anyone. No trustworthy company will request your personal information (login details, passwords, etc.) especially not via email.
Ask questions, verify all banking details, and don’t make any transactions unless you’re absolutely sure what they’re for and who the payment is going to. It’s better to be safe than sorry – and out of pocket.
These guidelines will help you protect your business, and your team, from phishing and other types of cybercrime.
