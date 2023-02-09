Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

HelmESETMetroWiredBET SoftwareBizcommunity.comLGFundzaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Cybersecurity Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

ICT jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


From dating to defrauding: Online romance scams surge as criminals cash in on lonely South Africans

9 Feb 2023
Issued by: ESET
Catfishing, sextortion, phishing and other romance scams are big business for fraudsters. Carey van Vlaanderen, chief executive officer at ESET Southern Africa says knowing how to spot red flags can mean the difference between being deeply in love and knee-deep in debt.
Carey van Vlaanderen, chief executive officer at
Carey van Vlaanderen, chief executive officer at ESET Southern Africa

Dating sites can be a wonderful place to meet new people, make connections and find a romantic partner, but as the popular Tinder Swindler documentary showed, it’s easy to fall in love and fall victim to dating scams involving romantic con artists. With February being the month of love, it’s important that online daters know how to protect themselves in the digital dating space.

Data from the Federal Trade Commission in the United States showed that in 2021 reported losses to romance scammers were up nearly 80% compared to the previous year. This was followed by an alert issued by the FBI which noted victims of romance fraud lost $1bn in 2021 alone. While current reliable figures are difficult to establish, romance scams, both in South Africa and across the globe, are likely to be underreported because of the personal nature of the crime and victims’ feelings of embarrassment.

According to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC) some terror groups have been targeting South Africans to finance their criminal acts through romance scams. It also reports that online dating scams are used by fraudsters to launder the illicit proceeds of crime. In 2021, eight suspects were arrested in Cape Town in connection with an online dating scam and stealing more than R100 million from victims in various countries.

Don’t fall for the rom-con

Online dating or romance scams are financially and emotionally costly as fraudsters exploit people’s vulnerabilities, trust, and feelings of loneliness. When visiting online dating platforms, be aware of photos that look too good to be true. An image search on Google can help you determine if the photo is authentic or a stolen or stock photo. Other red flags include requests for private information such your ID number, declarations of love alarmingly early in the relationship, or a request for money to help them out of a situation.

Another new trend in 2022 was an increase in reports of romance scammers luring consumers into fake cryptocurrency investment schemes.

Falling for deception

While dating scams have multiple layers of deception, they all rely on gaining a victim’s information which should give everyone pause to think about how the management of personal information can allow criminals to build a detailed profile of their target.

A common modus operandi is scammers using emotional manipulation to get a victim to send money, gifts, or personal information. Another common, and extremely traumatising, form of deception is sextortion. This begins as a seemingly normal relationship before the scammer pressures the victim into sending intimate photos or videos which are used as material to blackmail the victim.

Catfishing is another common trick scammers use which lures the victim into a relationship based on the attacker’s fictitious online persona. Once the victim is on the hook, the scammer will send messages about being in financial trouble with promises to pay the money back later.

How to protect your feelings and your finances

  • Scammers seldom ask for money at the beginning of an interaction. Instead, they may express money worries in casual conversation or use financial trouble as a reason not to meet.
  • Carefully consider the decision to leave verified dating apps to message privately. Not only does this give the fraudster access to your mobile number, but dating apps also provide mechanisms to report scammers and unsafe behaviour.
  • Don’t send a person money. No matter how convincing their story may be. Talk to someone you know and trust for their perspective on the situation.
  • Never share any information that may compromise you, including photos or videos.
  • If you decide to meet someone in person that you've met online be sure to set up the meeting in a safe, public place, and ensure a trusted friend or family member is aware of your arrangements.

NextOptions
ESET
ESET has been helping people protect their digital worlds for more than three decades. From a small, dynamic company we've grown into a global brand with over 110 million users in 202 countries.
Read more: phishing, Sabric, Federal Trade Commission, Carey van Vlaanderen, South African Banking Risk Information Centre, ESET Southern Africa, sextortion, online scams, catfishing

Related

Source: Supplied. Jaco Nel, chief technology officer of Deimos.
#BizTrends2023: 5 top cybersecurity predictions for African businesses in 202324 Jan 2023
Cybercriminals eye passwords and cloud vulnerabilities with a sharp rise in attacks expected in 2023
ESETCybercriminals eye passwords and cloud vulnerabilities with a sharp rise in attacks expected in 202312 Jan 2023
Staying safe on TikTok: How to avoid being scammed or hacked
ESETStaying safe on TikTok: How to avoid being scammed or hacked3 Nov 2022
New report reveals the leading brands that hackers imitate the most
New report reveals the leading brands that hackers imitate the most26 Oct 2022
Eset helps secure a digitally literate future for young South Africans
ESETEset helps secure a digitally literate future for young South Africans8 Sep 2022
Eset continues to power and protect women's progress in tech
ESETEset continues to power and protect women's progress in tech22 Aug 2022
Protect less tech savvy elderly from online fraudsters
ESETProtect less tech savvy elderly from online fraudsters13 Jul 2022
Tax season is coming amidst a shocking rise in cybercrime
Tax season is coming amidst a shocking rise in cybercrime1 Jun 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz