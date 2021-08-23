Cybersecurity Company news South Africa

Eset Southern Africa celebrates success in a changing market with 2021 Partner Awards

23 Aug 2021
Issued by: ESET
Eset has been creating a secure digital world for its users since 1987. Every year we honour our top-performing partners through our Partner Awards. 2021 saw our second-ever virtual awards recognising leadership, commitment, innovation, and meaningful contributions to our mission of nurturing digital safety in South Africa. "Eset Southern Africa has always focused on providing the best possible products through our amazing partner network, leveraging our easy-to-use transactional systems and authentic South Africa support," explained CEO, Carey van Vlaanderen. "That is why annually we love to treat our partners to an awards event - to share our experiences, to connect and to show our gratitude."
The Eset Partner Awards introduce new partners in the new partner programme and recognise the achievements of existing partners through the awards. “The FY21 partner awards is an opportunity for us to recognise our amazing resellers,” explained sales and marketing director of Eset Southern Africa, Stephen Flynn. “This year we host our second virtual awards and, looking back on a challenging and dramatic year for all of us, it’s just incredible to witness the resilience and character of our resellers throughout this journey,” he went on. “With working from home and requirement for mobility being the primary means of managing through lockdown, our resellers have embraced the dynamic and changing market conditions with aplomb.” Van Vlaanderen agreed, saying “We are so proud of our partners fighting to keep their clients safe online while all adjusted to the difficult changes and challenges in the last 18 months.”

The awards are divided into sales, revenue, and service categories, highlighting partners that excelled in those areas. “This year, we have introduced two new award categories, these being technical certification and cloud bundle sales awards,” said Flynn.

On the future of Eset Southern Africa, van Vlaanderen said, “We’ll continue to leverage technology to support the trends we see in our business and partners, moving towards supporting cloud-based clients and businesses as they balance the new hybrid working environment.” The coming focus is also allowing users and partners to consume how they want whether it be in the cloud on monthly basis, or on premise in using a more traditional annual licencing approach, as well as ensuring availability of our transactional systems for all users in our partner network, allowing them to use Eset products in as many consumption methods as possible.  

Flynn added that the changed market demand has led to significant sell through of on premise and cloud bundle products, where mobility, enhanced product features and endpoint ease of management are key components in the purchasing decision. “The result, an outstanding year of growth and record sales,” he said.

After a successful year of sales and prioritising customer needs throughout difficult times, and with a promising year on the horizon, Eset Southern Africa is thrilled to take the opportunity of the Annual Partner Awards to celebrate success in the face of adversity, and tenacity in the face of turbulence.

Award winners


The awards this year were divided into two categories – regional and national.

The winners of the 2021 Eset Partner Awards are listed below.

Regional

1 Up Tech
                        3rd, Newcomer Sales Champion, (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

            ABIT SOLUTIONS

                        1st, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Western Cape & Namibia)

                        2nd, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Western Cape & Namibia)

            Adept Internet Pty Ltd

                        3rd, Renewal Rate Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

Acumen Technologies

                        2nd, Sales Growth Champion (Gauteng)

            Afrihost SP Pty Ltd

                        1st, Consumer Sales Champion (Gauteng)

            AVeS Cyber Security Pty Ltd

                        2nd, Highest Revenue Champion (Gauteng)

                        2nd, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Gauteng)

                        2nd, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Gauteng)

                        3rd, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Gauteng)

            Axon Business Systems Pty Ltd

                        3rd, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Western Cape & Namibia)

            Bidvest Namibia Information Technology Pty Ltd

                        2nd, MSP Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

            Brainwave Projects

                        1st, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Western Cape & Namibia)

            BVI Network Security Services Pty Ltd

                        1st, Highest Revenue Champion (Gauteng)

                        1st, Top new Sales (Gauteng)

                        3rd, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Gauteng)

                        1st, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Gauteng)

                        1st, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (National)

                        3rd, Cloud Sales Champion (Gauteng)

            BWare CC

                        1st, Sales Growth Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

                        1st, Renewal Rate Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

            CA Computer Solutions International CC

                        2nd, Renewal Rate Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

            Camsec E L Pty Ltd

                        1st, Newcomer Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

            Complete Office Solutions

                        3rd, Highest Revenue Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

                        2nd, Top New Sales (Western Cape & Namibia)

                        1st, Consumer Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

                        3rd, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Western Cape & Namibia)

            Computer World

                        2nd, Consumer Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

            Cornerstone IT Systems

                        3rd, Newcomer Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

            Cyberlogic Stellenbosch Pty Ltd

                        1st, Highest Revenue Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

                        1st, MSP Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

            More Real Information Technology Pty Ltd

                        3rd, Newcomer Sales Champion (Gauteng)

            DataTegra Pty Ltd

                        1st, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Gauteng)

            Dekatshe Consulting CC

                        1st, Newcomer Sales Champion (Gauteng)

            DelTeQ Information Systems Pty Ltd

                        1st, Sales Growth Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

            Dial a Nerd

                        2nd, Consumer Sales Champion (Gauteng)

            Easy Computers Pty Ltd

                        3rd, Consumer Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

            EKhwesi Business Solutions Pty Ltd

                        3rd, Cloud Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

            eXITe Computers and Designing

                        3rd, Consumer Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

            First Technology Western Cape Pty Ltd

                        2nd, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Western Cape & Namibia)

            First Technology KwaZulu-Natal Pty Ltd

                        1st, Highest Revenue Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

                        1st, Top new Sales (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

                        1st, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

                        1st, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

                        1st, Cloud Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

            First Technology National Pty Ltd

                        2nd, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Gauteng)

            Gravit8 IT Pty Ltd

                        2nd, Highest Revenue Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

                        3rd, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Western Cape & Namibia)

                        3rd, MSP Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

                        3rd, Cloud Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

            Green Enterprise Solutions Pty Ltd

                        1st, Newcomer Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

                        1st, Top New Sales (Western Cape & Namibia)

                        1st, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Western Cape & Namibia)

            Hambisana Support Pty Ltd

                        3rd, Top New Sales (Gauteng)

                        1st, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Gauteng)

                        2nd, Cloud Sales Champion (Gauteng)

            High Point Trading Holdings

                        1st, Cloud Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

            Icon Information Systems Pty Ltd

                        2nd, MSP Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

            IT World SA Pty Ltd

                        2nd, Newcomer Sales Chamion (Gauteng)

            Khanya Africa Networks

                        2nd, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

            LAN Logix Pty Ltd

                        3rd, MSP Sales Champion (Gauteng)

            Lantek Computers

                        3rd, Top New Sales (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

                        2nd, Cloud Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

            Lardus Consult CC

                        2nd, Renewal Rate Champion (Gauteng)

            Massador Computers CC

                        3rd, Sales Growth Champion (Gauteng)

            Megtron

                        1st, Consumer Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

           Overberg Technology Pty Ltd

                        2nd, Sales Growth Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

            Paradigm Information Technologies CC

                        2nd, Cloud Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

            Pilot Software Holdings Pty Ltd

                        3rd, Highest Revenue Champion (Gauteng)

                        1st, MSP Sales Champion (Gauteng)

            Privilege IT Solutions Pty ltd

                        2nd, Renewal Rate Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

            ProSysCom

                        3rd, Highest Revenue Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

                        3rd, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

            PursuIT Solutions

                        1st, Sales Growth Champion (Gauteng)

                        2nd, Top New Sales (Gauteng)

                        1st, Renewal Rate Champion (Gauteng)

                        1st, Cloud Sales Champion (Gauteng)

            Reflex Solutions Pty Ltd

                        2nd, MSP Sales Champion (Gauteng)

            Resilient Servers and Networks

                        1st, Renewal Rate Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

            Rocarm Pty Ltd

                        2nd, Top new Sales (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

                        1st, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

            SACS TRADING

                        3rd, Top New Sales (Western Cape & Namibia)

            ScottNET CC

                        1st, MSP Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

            Sec Data Sol Pty Ltd

                        3rd, Sales Growth Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

            SIGMA IT

                        2nd, Newcomer Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

            SMS ICT Choice Pty Ltd

                        2nd, Sales Growth Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

            SpecCom CC

                        3rd, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

                        3rd, Renewal Rate Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

            SPT Computers

                        3rd, Consumer Sales Champion (Gauteng)

            Supertron Technologies

                        3rd, Renewal Rate Champion (Gauteng)

            Synapse Business Solutions Pty Ltd

                        2nd, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Western Cape & Namibia)

            Technology Solution House

                        2nd, Newcomer Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

            Universal Networks CC

                        2nd, Highest Revenue Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

                        2nd, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

                        3rd, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (National)

                        2nd, Samll Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

            Velocity Professional Services Pty Ltd

                        3rd, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Gauteng)

            Voraltex

                        3rd, Sales Growth Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

            WaRCoM Business Solutions CC

                        3rd, MSP Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

            Web Africa Networks Pty Ltd

                        2nd, Consumer Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

National

            Afrihost SP Pty Ltd

                        1st, Consumer Sales Champion (National)

            AVeS Cyber Security Pty Ltd

                        3rd, Highest Revenue Champion (National)

                        3rd, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (National)

                        1st, Best in the Biz Award (most employees trained)

            Brainwave Projects

                        2nd, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (National)

            BVI Network Security Services Pty Ltd

                        1st, Highest Revenue Champion (National)

                        1st, Top New Sales (National)

                        3rd, Best in the Biz Award (most employees trained)

            BWare CC

                        2nd, Renewal Rate Champion (National)

            C H M Vuwani Computer Solutions Pty Ltd

                        3rd, Sales Growth Champion (National)

            Complete Office Solutions

                        2nd, Consumer Sales Champion (National)

            Cyberlogic Stellenbosch Pty Ltd

                        1st, MSP Sales Champion (National)

            DataTegra Pty Ltd

                        2nd, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (National)

            Dekatshe Consulting CC

                        3rd, Newcomer Sales Champion (National)

            DelTeQ Information Systems Pty Ltd

                        1st, Sales Growth Champion (National)

            ET Information Technology

                        3rd, Renewal Rate Champion (National)

            First Technology KwaZulu-Natal Pty Ltd

                        2nd, Highest Revenue Champion (National)

                        3rd, Top new Sales (National)

                        1st, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (National)

                        1st, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (National)

                        3rd, Cloud Sales Champion (National)

                        2nd, Best in the Biz Award (most employees trained)

            Green Enterprise Solutions Pty Ltd

                        1st, Newcomer Sales Champion (National)

            Hambisana Support Pty Ltd

                        2nd, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (National)

                        2nd, Cloud Sales Champion (National)

            Navobyte Pty Ltd

                        2nd, Newcomer Sales Champion (National)

            NC Toner Solutions CC

                        2nd, Sales Growth Champion (National)

            Network & Computing Consultants Pty Ltd

                        2nd, Top New Sales (National)

                        3rd, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (National)

            Pilot Software Holdings Pty Ltd

                        2nd, MSP Sales Champion (National)

            PursuIT Solutions

                        1st, Cloud Sales Champion (National)

            Reflex Solutions Pty Ltd

                        3rd, MSP Sales Champion (National)

            Resilient Servers and Networks

                        1st, Renewal Rate Champion (National)

            Web Africa Networks Pty Ltd

                        3rd, Consumer Sales Champion (National)

ESET
ESET has been helping people protect their digital worlds for more than three decades. From a small, dynamic company we've grown into a global brand with over 110 million users in 202 countries.
