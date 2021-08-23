Eset Southern Africa celebrates success in a changing market with 2021 Partner Awards

Eset has been creating a secure digital world for its users since 1987. Every year we honour our top-performing partners through our Partner Awards. 2021 saw our second-ever virtual awards recognising leadership, commitment, innovation, and meaningful contributions to our mission of nurturing digital safety in South Africa. "Eset Southern Africa has always focused on providing the best possible products through our amazing partner network, leveraging our easy-to-use transactional systems and authentic South Africa support," explained CEO, Carey van Vlaanderen. "That is why annually we love to treat our partners to an awards event - to share our experiences, to connect and to show our gratitude."

Award winners

The Eset Partner Awards introduce new partners in the new partner programme and recognise the achievements of existing partners through the awards. “The FY21 partner awards is an opportunity for us to recognise our amazing resellers,” explained sales and marketing director of Eset Southern Africa, Stephen Flynn. “This year we host our second virtual awards and, looking back on a challenging and dramatic year for all of us, it’s just incredible to witness the resilience and character of our resellers throughout this journey,” he went on. “With working from home and requirement for mobility being the primary means of managing through lockdown, our resellers have embraced the dynamic and changing market conditions with aplomb.” Van Vlaanderen agreed, saying “We are so proud of our partners fighting to keep their clients safe online while all adjusted to the difficult changes and challenges in the last 18 months.”The awards are divided into sales, revenue, and service categories, highlighting partners that excelled in those areas. “This year, we have introduced two new award categories, these being technical certification and cloud bundle sales awards,” said Flynn.On the future of Eset Southern Africa, van Vlaanderen said, “We’ll continue to leverage technology to support the trends we see in our business and partners, moving towards supporting cloud-based clients and businesses as they balance the new hybrid working environment.” The coming focus is also allowing users and partners to consume how they want whether it be in the cloud on monthly basis, or on premise in using a more traditional annual licencing approach, as well as ensuring availability of our transactional systems for all users in our partner network, allowing them to use Eset products in as many consumption methods as possible.Flynn added that the changed market demand has led to significant sell through of on premise and cloud bundle products, where mobility, enhanced product features and endpoint ease of management are key components in the purchasing decision. “The result, an outstanding year of growth and record sales,” he said.After a successful year of sales and prioritising customer needs throughout difficult times, and with a promising year on the horizon, Eset Southern Africa is thrilled to take the opportunity of the Annual Partner Awards to celebrate success in the face of adversity, and tenacity in the face of turbulence.The awards this year were divided into two categories – regional and national.The winners of the 2021 Eset Partner Awards are listed below.Regional1 Up Tech, Newcomer Sales Champion, (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)ABIT SOLUTIONS, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Western Cape & Namibia), Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Western Cape & Namibia)Adept Internet Pty Ltd, Renewal Rate Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)Acumen Technologies, Sales Growth Champion (Gauteng)Afrihost SP Pty Ltd, Consumer Sales Champion (Gauteng)AVeS Cyber Security Pty Ltd, Highest Revenue Champion (Gauteng), SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Gauteng), Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Gauteng), Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Gauteng)Axon Business Systems Pty Ltd, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Western Cape & Namibia)Bidvest Namibia Information Technology Pty Ltd, MSP Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)Brainwave Projects, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Western Cape & Namibia)BVI Network Security Services Pty Ltd, Highest Revenue Champion (Gauteng), Top new Sales (Gauteng), SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Gauteng), Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Gauteng), Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (National), Cloud Sales Champion (Gauteng)BWare CC, Sales Growth Champion (Western Cape & Namibia), Renewal Rate Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)CA Computer Solutions International CC, Renewal Rate Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)Camsec E L Pty Ltd, Newcomer Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)Complete Office Solutions, Highest Revenue Champion (Western Cape & Namibia), Top New Sales (Western Cape & Namibia), Consumer Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia), SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Western Cape & Namibia)Computer World, Consumer Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)Cornerstone IT Systems, Newcomer Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)Cyberlogic Stellenbosch Pty Ltd, Highest Revenue Champion (Western Cape & Namibia), MSP Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)More Real Information Technology Pty Ltd, Newcomer Sales Champion (Gauteng)DataTegra Pty Ltd, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Gauteng)Dekatshe Consulting CC, Newcomer Sales Champion (Gauteng)DelTeQ Information Systems Pty Ltd, Sales Growth Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)Dial a Nerd, Consumer Sales Champion (Gauteng)Easy Computers Pty Ltd, Consumer Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)EKhwesi Business Solutions Pty Ltd, Cloud Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)eXITe Computers and Designing, Consumer Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)First Technology Western Cape Pty Ltd, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Western Cape & Namibia)First Technology KwaZulu-Natal Pty Ltd, Highest Revenue Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal), Top new Sales (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal), SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal), Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal), Cloud Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)First Technology National Pty Ltd, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Gauteng)Gravit8 IT Pty Ltd, Highest Revenue Champion (Western Cape & Namibia), Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Western Cape & Namibia), MSP Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia), Cloud Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)Green Enterprise Solutions Pty Ltd, Newcomer Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia), Top New Sales (Western Cape & Namibia), Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Western Cape & Namibia)Hambisana Support Pty Ltd, Top New Sales (Gauteng), SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Gauteng), Cloud Sales Champion (Gauteng)High Point Trading Holdings, Cloud Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)Icon Information Systems Pty Ltd, MSP Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)IT World SA Pty Ltd, Newcomer Sales Chamion (Gauteng)Khanya Africa Networks, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)LAN Logix Pty Ltd, MSP Sales Champion (Gauteng)Lantek Computers, Top New Sales (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal), Cloud Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)Lardus Consult CC, Renewal Rate Champion (Gauteng)Massador Computers CC, Sales Growth Champion (Gauteng)Megtron, Consumer Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)Overberg Technology Pty Ltd, Sales Growth Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)Paradigm Information Technologies CC, Cloud Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)Pilot Software Holdings Pty Ltd, Highest Revenue Champion (Gauteng), MSP Sales Champion (Gauteng)Privilege IT Solutions Pty ltd, Renewal Rate Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)ProSysCom, Highest Revenue Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal), SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)PursuIT Solutions, Sales Growth Champion (Gauteng), Top New Sales (Gauteng), Renewal Rate Champion (Gauteng), Cloud Sales Champion (Gauteng)Reflex Solutions Pty Ltd, MSP Sales Champion (Gauteng)Resilient Servers and Networks, Renewal Rate Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)Rocarm Pty Ltd, Top new Sales (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal), Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)SACS TRADING, Top New Sales (Western Cape & Namibia)ScottNET CC, MSP Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)Sec Data Sol Pty Ltd, Sales Growth Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)SIGMA IT, Newcomer Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)SMS ICT Choice Pty Ltd, Sales Growth Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)SpecCom CC, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal), Renewal Rate Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)SPT Computers, Consumer Sales Champion (Gauteng)Supertron Technologies, Renewal Rate Champion (Gauteng)Synapse Business Solutions Pty Ltd, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Western Cape & Namibia)Technology Solution House, Newcomer Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)Universal Networks CC, Highest Revenue Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal), SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal), SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (National), Samll Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)Velocity Professional Services Pty Ltd, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Gauteng)Voraltex, Sales Growth Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)WaRCoM Business Solutions CC, MSP Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)Web Africa Networks Pty Ltd, Consumer Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)NationalAfrihost SP Pty Ltd, Consumer Sales Champion (National)AVeS Cyber Security Pty Ltd, Highest Revenue Champion (National), Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (National), Best in the Biz Award (most employees trained)Brainwave Projects, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (National)BVI Network Security Services Pty Ltd, Highest Revenue Champion (National), Top New Sales (National), Best in the Biz Award (most employees trained)BWare CC, Renewal Rate Champion (National)C H M Vuwani Computer Solutions Pty Ltd, Sales Growth Champion (National)Complete Office Solutions, Consumer Sales Champion (National)Cyberlogic Stellenbosch Pty Ltd, MSP Sales Champion (National)DataTegra Pty Ltd, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (National)Dekatshe Consulting CC, Newcomer Sales Champion (National)DelTeQ Information Systems Pty Ltd, Sales Growth Champion (National)ET Information Technology, Renewal Rate Champion (National)First Technology KwaZulu-Natal Pty Ltd, Highest Revenue Champion (National), Top new Sales (National), SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (National)1st, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (National), Cloud Sales Champion (National), Best in the Biz Award (most employees trained)Green Enterprise Solutions Pty Ltd, Newcomer Sales Champion (National)Hambisana Support Pty Ltd, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (National), Cloud Sales Champion (National)Navobyte Pty Ltd, Newcomer Sales Champion (National)NC Toner Solutions CC, Sales Growth Champion (National)Network & Computing Consultants Pty Ltd, Top New Sales (National), Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (National)Pilot Software Holdings Pty Ltd, MSP Sales Champion (National)PursuIT Solutions, Cloud Sales Champion (National)Reflex Solutions Pty Ltd, MSP Sales Champion (National)Resilient Servers and Networks, Renewal Rate Champion (National)Web Africa Networks Pty Ltd, Consumer Sales Champion (National)