Africa


The wheels turn this April: Introducing 'Nikiwe' and all-new local drama on e.tv

27 Mar 2023
Issued by: eMedia
Imagine inheriting all the wealth in the world, having power and influence in the palm of your hands, only to have it all stripped away from you by your own family. This story tells a tale of what it means to be 'hood rich' following the lives of the Radebe family witnessing the rise and fall of a family empire based in the surrounds of Diepkloof Extension, Pimville, and Orlando, Soweto.
The wheels turn this April: Introducing 'Nikiwe' and all-new local drama on e.tv

This April, e.tv brings to viewers an all-new local drama produced by industry titans Parental Advisory Productions, executive produced by Thomas Gumede and Lungile Radu as they take over the 6.30pm slot on the channel.

“Exciting times are ahead. As a channel we fell in love with this story concept, because it also follows the lives of the youth, we’ve explored all possible dilemmas that this market would go through and translated them to screen-giving viewers a product that they’ll resonate with, night in, night out,” said Mark Madai, e.tv executive producer.

A story concept by Thomas Gumede, the producer who also directed the first block of the show had this to say: “We’re pulling all stops with this show, splitting shoots between studio and location, this will result in nonstop and back to back dramatic scenes for the audience.”

Trailer exclusive

The countdown begins – see the exclusive theme trailer here:

eMedia
eMedia Investments is a South African-based media group with a number of core assets in the television and radio broadcasting sector.

