The voice of e - now silent, lives on in our hearts

Everyone at the e.tv family is deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Bongani Njoli. As the most recognisable voice of our Friday Action Night movie promos and weekend blockbusters, "Bongs" was a true legend and part of the e family for 17 years.

His untimely passing comes as a shock, he was in the studio with us in December 2022 for a new movie campaign. But unfortunately, as he was too weak to record, we put the campaign on hold.

A part of our history is gone with his passing, but we will forever remember him as “the voice” - our voice. Those of us who worked closely with him will sorely miss Njoli’s easy-going, gentle manner and utter professionalism.

We have reached out to the family and will be making a contribution to the funeral.

Lala Ngoxolo Bongani Njoli

7 Sept 1969 – 22 Jan 2023