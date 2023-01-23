The voice of e - now silent, lives on in our hearts

His untimely passing comes as a shock, he was in the studio with us in December 2022 for a new movie campaign. But unfortunately, as he was too weak to record, we put the campaign on hold.
A part of our history is gone with his passing, but we will forever remember him as “the voice” - our voice. Those of us who worked closely with him will sorely miss Njoli’s easy-going, gentle manner and utter professionalism.
We have reached out to the family and will be making a contribution to the funeral.
Lala Ngoxolo Bongani Njoli
7 Sept 1969 – 22 Jan 2023