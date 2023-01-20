Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Tractor OutdoorPrimedia OutdoorWunderman ThompsonJacaranda FMDemographicaAdvertising Week AfricaMachine_Insight SurveyMultiChoiceMediaHeads 360DentsuMeltwaterBroad MediaGrapevine CommunicationsSo InteractiveEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

TV Company news South Africa

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Power-UP! The anti-load shedding channel

20 Jan 2023
Issued by: eMedia
In a time when South Africans feel helpless and crippled by load shedding, Openview is once again stepping up as a beacon of light and giving households non-stop entertainment with their favourite shows. The industry-first initiative also adds value to brands and advertisers by repeating their ads on a pop-up channel 18 hours per day, every day.

“We’ve got you, South Africa - as a brand of our own, we believe it’s the little things we do to support households that will make a difference in the long run.”

Power-UP! The anti-load shedding channel

Catch it when you catch it, as long as you catch it – with 18 hours daily of local dramas, Power-UP! is the new pop-up channel that ensures viewers never miss a show again – no matter how your load shedding schedule changes.

Power-UP! (Channel 114 on Openview) is available from 23 January 2023 and will repeat all the e.tv hit prime-time shows like Durban Gen, House of Zwide, Scandal!, and Imbewu from Monday to Friday, running with 2-hour loops. The channel will be on from 6am - midnight every day. The Black Door will repeat on weekends from 11pm.

Afrikaans telenovela true-at-hearts will also not be lost in the dark … Power-UP! will showcase the omnibus repeats of all the best-loved Afrikaans dramas on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays). #DisComplicated, Daai Crazy Somer, Die Vertroueling, and more will be available if you missed it during the week due to load shedding.

Openview - currently powering up more than 3 million homes with great entertainment!

For more information and to see the complete Openview bouquet visit www.openview.co.za.

Follow us on Facebook @openviewhd, and Instagram and Twitter @openviewforever for the latest updates and entertainment news.

NextOptions
eMedia
eMedia Investments is a South African-based media group with a number of core assets in the television and radio broadcasting sector.

Related

What is the best laptop for media, marketing and sales?
ASUSWhat is the best laptop for media, marketing and sales?24 Nov 2022
A love affair with Turkish drama - Openview eExtra making dreams come true
eMediaA love affair with Turkish drama - Openview eExtra making dreams come true19 Sep 2022
MultiChoice cans several eMedia channels, keeps eNCA
MultiChoice cans several eMedia channels, keeps eNCA2 Mar 2022
Zee Channel comes to Openview
eMediaZee Channel comes to Openview2 Nov 2021
Super Connectors Game Show
eMediaSuper Connectors Game Show28 Oct 2021
Openview voted industry leader in Ask Africa Orange Index Awards
eMediaOpenview voted industry leader in Ask Africa Orange Index Awards18 Oct 2021
eMedia appoints its own as new managing director for Sasani Studios
eMediaeMedia appoints its own as new managing director for Sasani Studios14 Oct 2021
The Kubekas crash into Scandal!
eMediaThe Kubekas crash into Scandal!30 Jul 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz