Medical drama Durban Gen is going on a short screen break

Durban Gen will be taking a short screen break from the 19 December to 6 January 2023.

Your normal 6.30PM programming has been adjusted slightly and the second extended season of Durban Gen [Season 2b] will be put on a short pause. But rest assured, we are not leaving our audiences hanging – the slot will be filled by an eReality Original - Men Don’t Cry S1.

Hosted by Sam Shale, this a show about men who find themselves in a really dark space. Some are being denied access to their children, others are in abusive relationships, or going through financial hardships, and are about to end it all. They come to the show to come to terms with what they are going through and find a way out of their deep sadness.

Durban Gen will return to our screens on the 9 January at 6.30PM sharp!