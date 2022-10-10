An iron fist in a velvet glove...

That's how Annika Larsen describes her interview style, and that's the approach she will take in her brand-new weekly show when she delves into the lives of extraordinary people.

My Guest Tonight with Annika Larsen will take an intimate behind-the-scenes look at her interviewees, exploring their public and private personas.

The veteran journalist will interview newsmakers, changemakers, innovators and influencers. Irreverent and undaunted, she will ask the questions you always wanted answered. Where they came from, and how they got here. What drives them. Their successes. And their skeletons …

A first in SA, this is a show about the exceptional – the good and the bad. My Guest Tonight with Annika Larsen launches on Tuesday 11 October at 10pm, only on e.tv.

About Annika Larsen

Annika, an award-winning broadcast journalist based in Cape Town, has established a reputation as a tough but fair journalist. She is well known on e.tv and eNCA. She has been a journalist for 22 years, starting in radio at Eyewitness News, eNCA, e.tv and Carte Blanche. Variously a reporter, live anchor and studio anchor, she definitely knows how to investigate, and get news and views across to audiences.

Annika has reported for international radio and television news programmes on the BBC, Associated Press and ITN Television News. She is also a Duke University Fellow. She has covered the legal tribulations of former president Jacob Zuma since 2005 and the murder trial of Oscar Pistorius. Her documentaries include The World’s Busiest Mortuary, The Far Right, Prepping for a Revolution, and My Blood is Red.

Annika has worked as a parliamentary journalist for years and provided political coverage of each post-apartheid administration – that of the late Nelson Mandela, of Thabo Mbeki, Jacob Zuma, and Cyril Ramaphosa.

And now it’s time to host her own show on e.tv – My Guest Tonight with Annika Larsen. Every Tuesday night at 10pm on e.tv. Don’t miss her novel, thought-provoking and inspirational interviews.



