Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Wunderman ThompsonPublisher's ToolboxAPO GroupSpark MediaFox Networks GroupHoward AudioDentsuThe Hardy BoyseMediaSmoke Customer IntelligenceDStvSocial PlacesTopco MediaNew MediaDSTV Media SalesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

TV Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Office Manager Cape Town
  • Talent Booker Cape Town
  • Walt Disney Media Ad Sales Manager - TV and Digital Johannesburg
  • Senior Video Editor Johannesburg
  • Studio Producer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    PSA and PT SportSuite relaunch SquashTV for global market

    20 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Publisher's Toolbox
    PT SportSuite, digital platform partner to the Professional Squash Association, are proud to announce the relaunch of SquashTV - the PSA's official live and on-demand streaming platform serving the global squash community.
    PSA and PT SportSuite relaunch SquashTV for global market

    SquashTV, which has been instrumental in bringing the PSA World Tour to fans since 2009, has been re-imagined with a particular focus on improving squash fans’ user experience across the platforms with live tournament streaming, full match replays, highlights, coaching tips, exclusive content for premium subscribers and player profiles featuring latest results, statistics and player-specific video content. With the ability to tag players to their specific matches on the new platform, and new cloud services to manage all the videos and more options for live video players, the new SquashTV sets a strong foundation for more engaging user experiences going forward.

    SquashTV has been re-imagined with a particular focus on improving squash fans’ user experience across the platforms

    Content on the platform – covering the men’s and women’s game across the World Tour – is available via flexible subscription packages of annual, quarterly, monthly and day passes, with a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. The SquashTV mobile app for iOS and Android will also be launched in the coming weeks to extend options for fans to watch squash.

    PSA and PT SportSuite relaunch SquashTV for global market

    Alex Gough, PSA CEO, says: “In the 2021-22 season, fans requested 2.6-million video plays on SquashTV and watched 69-million minutes of live and on-demand squash. With the current season shaping up to be our biggest season yet, we are adding coverage of a wider range of tournaments worldwide to bring even more squash directly to our fans.

    “The PT SportSuite team have helped bring our vision to life with these new launches, and we look forward to collaborating with them on the exciting developments in the pipeline to keep building more experiences for our fans.”

    We look forward to collaborating with PT on the exciting developments in the pipeline to keep building more experiences for our fans. - Alex Gough, PSA CEO

    The relaunch of SquashTV and the PSA World Tour website followed PT SportSuite’s decision to accelerate its video OTT offering just as Covid-19 struck in 2020 to provide the sports market with its high-quality and cost-effective AWS streaming alternative. The relaunch of SquashTV represents PT’s first fully-realised streaming ecosystem for a professional sport’s global player governing body.

    PT SportSuite CTO Clinton Bosch said: “The PT team have had some fantastic moments over the past three years, and this milestone for our video OTT programme is certainly one of them.

    “We’re excited to be partnering with the PSA to bring live coverage of more than 800 live matches, 600+ hours of broadcast and 5000+ matches on demand to squash fans, helping them meet the streaming trend head-on for a diverse and passionate sports community.”

    PSA and PT SportSuite relaunch SquashTV for global market


    NextOptions
    Publisher's Toolbox
    Publisher's Toolbox is an innovative digital product and platform business that provides news, publishing, brand, broadcasting and sports organisations with the tools to operate like modern media powerhouses.
    Read more: AWS, PT SportSuite

    Related

    Pick n Pay migrates IT infrastructure to Amazon Web Services
    Pick n Pay migrates IT infrastructure to Amazon Web Services25 Aug 2022
    Gerrie Fourie, Capitec CEO leads SA's strongest brand from behind
    Gerrie Fourie, Capitec CEO leads SA's strongest brand from behind22 Apr 2022
    PT SportSuite extends match day offering with new app and web match centre
    Publisher's ToolboxPT SportSuite extends match day offering with new app and web match centre13 Apr 2022
    PSA partners with PT SportSuite to reimagine media ecosystem
    Publisher's ToolboxPSA partners with PT SportSuite to reimagine media ecosystem4 Feb 2022
    Industry leaders SportsPro Media join PT SportSuite's partner stable
    Publisher's ToolboxIndustry leaders SportsPro Media join PT SportSuite's partner stable15 Oct 2021
    The British and Irish Lions and PT Sportsuite invite fans to take up the challenge
    Publisher's ToolboxThe British and Irish Lions and PT Sportsuite invite fans to take up the challenge1 Jul 2021
    MLR and PT SportSuite power deeper digital connections with launch of AR brand activations
    Publisher's ToolboxMLR and PT SportSuite power deeper digital connections with launch of AR brand activations23 Jun 2021
    GirlCode, AWS partnership to upskill women on cloud computing
    GirlCode, AWS partnership to upskill women on cloud computing10 May 2021

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz