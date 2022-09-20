PSA and PT SportSuite relaunch SquashTV for global market

PT SportSuite, digital platform partner to the Professional Squash Association, are proud to announce the relaunch of SquashTV - the PSA's official live and on-demand streaming platform serving the global squash community.

SquashTV, which has been instrumental in bringing the PSA World Tour to fans since 2009, has been re-imagined with a particular focus on improving squash fans’ user experience across the platforms with live tournament streaming, full match replays, highlights, coaching tips, exclusive content for premium subscribers and player profiles featuring latest results, statistics and player-specific video content. With the ability to tag players to their specific matches on the new platform, and new cloud services to manage all the videos and more options for live video players, the new SquashTV sets a strong foundation for more engaging user experiences going forward.

Content on the platform – covering the men’s and women’s game across the World Tour – is available via flexible subscription packages of annual, quarterly, monthly and day passes, with a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. The SquashTV mobile app for iOS and Android will also be launched in the coming weeks to extend options for fans to watch squash.

Alex Gough, PSA CEO, says: “In the 2021-22 season, fans requested 2.6-million video plays on SquashTV and watched 69-million minutes of live and on-demand squash. With the current season shaping up to be our biggest season yet, we are adding coverage of a wider range of tournaments worldwide to bring even more squash directly to our fans.

“The PT SportSuite team have helped bring our vision to life with these new launches, and we look forward to collaborating with them on the exciting developments in the pipeline to keep building more experiences for our fans.”

The relaunch of SquashTV and the PSA World Tour website followed PT SportSuite’s decision to accelerate its video OTT offering just as Covid-19 struck in 2020 to provide the sports market with its high-quality and cost-effective AWS streaming alternative. The relaunch of SquashTV represents PT’s first fully-realised streaming ecosystem for a professional sport’s global player governing body.

PT SportSuite CTO Clinton Bosch said: “The PT team have had some fantastic moments over the past three years, and this milestone for our video OTT programme is certainly one of them.

“We’re excited to be partnering with the PSA to bring live coverage of more than 800 live matches, 600+ hours of broadcast and 5000+ matches on demand to squash fans, helping them meet the streaming trend head-on for a diverse and passionate sports community.”



