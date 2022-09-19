Industries

    The DStv Content Creator Awards are focused on South Africa and its rich content creation landscape

    19 Sep 2022
    Issued by: DStv
    Those who follow entertainment industry news are aware that every year, at the start of awards season, there are a number of conscientious objectors who stand around the proverbial water cooler and ask "Why do we need award shows in this day and age?"

    The answer, of course, is that hard work always deserves recognition. Gathering industry experts for conversations about what strides were made in directing, writing, acting and all work associated with creating the entertainment we all enjoy is certainly a worthy cause. Just as in the world of sports, leagues are built and performances are ranked – and it’s all in the name of creating something everyone can be proud of.

    That being said, even in today’s screen-first world where the fastest thumb always wins, the digital content creation space is not given the same kind of consideration and prestige as other pursuits are. Content creation has long since evolved from a hobby to a job to a full-fledged career; now more than ever, there is a living to be made from this kind of work. It is a wellspring of rich ideas and innovative work, and DStv is well aware that the people holding this industry up deserve recognition.

    Through the DStv Content Creator Awards, the first of which are happening in September 2022, DStv will use its muscle as an industry-leading platform for entertainment and education to give people, brands and agencies making strides in the content creation space the audience, resources and props they deserve.

    The DStv Content Creator Awards are focused on South Africa and its rich content creation landscape, with a view to expanding into the rest of the African continent in the future.

    Soon, a content creation award will stand alongside a South African Music Award, a South African Film and Television Award and even a Creative Arts Emmy Award.

    With the vision and support of DStv, it is all possible.

    DStv
    DStv is a video entertainment company owned by MultiChoice.

