It's official - 3 million homes are getting the best in entertainment

Openview launched almost nine years ago and has seen steady growth with daily activations having grown exponentially since the early years. The platform hosts a variety of TV and radio channels that cater to all ages, races, and genders across South Africa.

Openview offers something for everyone with the most popular being the Afrikaans-dubbed telenovelas on eExtra (with a loyal and passionate viewer following), Indian and Korean content on Zee One, Glow TV, and eExtra, plus the best in animated kids entertainment on eToonz. EMovies and eMovies Extra is a movie-lovers paradise and provides endless high-end dramas, action and comedy. EReality is the most watched channel in its category. EExtra (currently number one), eMovies, eMovies Extra and eReality rank amongst the top of all satellite channels available in South Africa.

Openview is a growing platform and constantly adding new channels and genres to appeal to a broad audience. Earlier this year it added eXposed (a raw, unfiltered lifestyle and entertainment channel aimed at Gen Z), ePlesier (showcasing the most loved Turkish telenovelas dubbed into Afrikaans), and The Home Channel + (homemakers and gardeners delight). Some more additions are planned for later in 2022.

The beauty of Openview is that the decoder can be purchased at a once-off cost, and has no monthly fees – affording millions of South Africans access to world class-entertainment and programmes. It currently offers the best value for money in the market. “This is a big milestone for the business and we are proud that 3 million South African homes chose us as their entertainment partner.”

