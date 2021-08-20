Openview achieves record breaking 2.5M activations

Openview is proud to announce that it passed the 2.5M mark in decoder activations across South Africa in July 2021. More and more households are choosing Openview for viewing and entertainment with a record 44,665 decoders sold in July alone – a record month for the eMedia group.
Openview first launched on 15 October 2013 and now offers 20 TV channels + 28 radio channels in the bouquet which caters to all ages, races and genders across South Africa. Some of the popular choices is an Afrikaans offering on eExtra with over one million viewers daily, and eKasi - a dedicated local content block on weekends between 7-8pm on eReality.
Catering to Mzansi - Openview offers a wide variety for all audiences and since April this year added an additional radio station in every one of the official languages which brings the total to 28 radio channels. Soul Music and SA Music has become extremely popular with month on month growth. April also saw the launch of a 24/7 Sports Channel which provides our sport loving enthusiasts with more than enough adrenaline and excitement.
The choice for entertainment does not end there - Openview currently offers some of the top movie channels in the country. eMovies and eMovies Extra recently ranked in the Top 10 Prime Time audience ratings and is proof that we exceed viewer expectations.
Openview is fast becoming the popular choice in South African living rooms with its value for money offering. The Openview Decoder retails at R599 – a once off cost with no monthly fees and is available in most major retail outlets like Game, Pep, Makro, Checkers Hyper, Pick n Pay Hypermarkets, Hi-Fi Corp and online www.searchyourdeal.co.za
.For more information and to see the complete Openview bouquet visit www.openview.co.za.
Follow us on Facebook @openviewhd, and Instagram and Twitter @openviewforever for the latest updates and entertainment news.