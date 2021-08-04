HaveYouHeard creates new TV show for Scottish Leader

Whisky brand Scottish Leader is launching a TV show exploring how people see the world differently to entertain both its existing fan base and potential consumers tuning in, and enhance the relationship with both.

There’s a method to all this madness! �� Catch our host, @Moonsanelly and a touch of the brand that sees the world differently. Premiering Friday 30th July at 9:30pm on BET, Channel 129. Stay home, stay safe and #SeeTheWorldDifferently #MadnessMethod pic.twitter.com/2NSidcWrOg — Scottish Leader (@scottishleader) July 23, 2021

Called Madness Method, the show will be hosted by musician and reality TV star Moonchild Sanelly. With the help of a unique deck of cards and a masked mixologist, Moonchild will interview a mystery guest every Friday night at 9.30pm on BET Africa (channel 129 on DStv).View the trailer here:According to HaveYouHeard’s Jon Savage, Madness Method is not only one of the coolest projects he’s ever been involved with (and there are many, he’s a doyen of the industry), it's also one of the coolest shows to launch on South Africa’s small screens this year.“Madness Method perfectly showcases the powerful thinking between HaveYouHeard and a great brand that sees the world differently,” he said. “It's an irreverent talk show that breaks all conventions, is full of surprises and platforms the most raw and real discussions you'll ever hear from local celebrities.“Moonchild was born to host this show, and she's supported by a masked mixologist, a set made out of a suitcase and a bottle of Scottish Leader and a rather special deck of cards and card game that act as a device to lead the conversation into unknown territory“Also, the guest list is a secret. Each week, clues will be released on Scottish Leader’s social media platforms so that fans can guess who'll be playing cards with Moonchild. It’s wicked viewing!”