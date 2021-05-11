Samsung launches 2021 Neo QLED TV lineup in South Africa

A special launch deal offers incredible value and unmissable viewing

Qualifying Model Limited Launch Offer Description RRP Soundbar Model Number Description 85″ QN900A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV R184,999 HW-Q950T/XA Q Series 9.1.4ch Sound Bar 65″ QN800A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV R61,999 HW-Q800T/XA Q Series 3.1.2ch Sound Bar 55″ QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV R32,999 HW-Q60T/XA Q Series 5.1ch Soundbar 75″ QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV R48,999 HW-Q800T/XA Q Series 3.1.2ch Sound Bar 65″ QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV R33,999 HW-Q60T/XA Q Series 5.1ch Soundbar 55″ QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV R22,999 HW-Q60T/XA Q Series 5.1ch Soundbar







1. Remote connection to PC is only supported for Windows 10 Professional or later and Mac OS 10.5 or later.

2. Connecting smartphone with Samsung Dex requires a compatible mobile device.

3. Auto-recognition of the office PC requires a valid Samsung account and Easy Connection to Screen app installation on PC (Mac OS not supported). This feature is available for product models with “Advanced” PC on TV feature. Please refer to the product specifications of each model for availability.

4. Compatible Logitech webcam required and sold separately. Availability of services is subject to change without prior notice.

5. Certification received for Gaming TV Performance from Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE). Four models from the 2021 Neo QLED lineup (QN900, QN800, QN90, QN85) received the certification, a distinction given for ‘Low Input Lag’ and ‘HDR with brightness of higher than 1,000 nits.’ Each of the TVs went through a rigorous testing process, ultimately earning the certification for less than 10ms of input lag during every scene of gameplay





With every new TV release Samsung cements its place amongst the most pioneering creators of immersive entertainment experiences. Earlier this year, Samsung debuted its 2021 Neo 8K QLED TV, a lineup that delivers an entirely new kind of display technology. The new range emphasises and builds on Samsung’s rich engineering and innovation heritage, qualities South Africans have wholeheartedly embraced.The news that many have been waiting for is just in: The 2021 Neo QLED TV will now be released in South Africa with an incredible launch offer. Those who pre-order this must-have TV between 3 May and 31 May 2021 will receive aSamsung Sound Bar Bundle to enhance their Neo QLED experience even further. They will also receive a myriad of comforts, including an in-home installation service by a fully accredited technical team through Samsung Signature Service. The offer is available through participating Samsung stockists and Samsung e-store.With this new offer, many more people will gain an even greater appreciation of what a TV can do. After all, recently, our TVs have become a central entertainment hub, a fitness partner, a connection to classrooms, a co-worker and a source for 24/7 news – including those much-anticipated ‘family gatherings’.The Neo QLED TV lineup is made for now. Complementing their vivid picture quality, they feature a premium Infinity One Design and Object Tracking Sound Pro that ensure that the TVs look and sound incredible from every angle. Neo QLEDs also carry Samsung’s award-winning Tizen operating system, which ensures that the smart TV features are seamless and intuitive. Samsung’s TV design has always been geared towards providing users with cinema-like viewing experiences. With Neo QLED, you get a truly immersive TV viewing experience with the depth and vividness of real 8K, which has 16x more resolution than full HD.Additionally, through the Samsung ecosystem this experience has been amplified even more. Samsung Neo QLED automatically recognises your office PC, letting you conveniently access and work on office files from your home TV. You can connect your smartphone with Samsung DeXto enjoy a more expansive, more comfortable view of your workspace. You can even work together with colleagues on Microsoft 365 documents— right from your TV. With Google Duo built-in, you don’t have to rely only on emails, texts or other documents to communicate. Instead, with a simple press of a remote, you can instantly video chatwith the whole team at the same time. Whether you need to connect with an office or a classroom, you’re there, even from the comfort of your living room.“With the right technology, we’re ready for a better, brighter future through technology personalised for you, AI to improve your home life, and innovation that makes a real difference in all you do. The 2021 Neo QLED TV is an amazing new addition to an ecosystem of connected and intelligent devices that enhance the TV experience in exciting new ways,” says Nivash Ramsern, head: visual displays at Samsung South Africa.Samsung’s ecosystem ensures that your complete comfort is always at your control. There’s no need to interrupt the work or entertainment. You can use the SmartThings app to control connected devices from your living room with your TV. With the SmartThings dashboard, you’ll enjoy the seamless power to monitor and control all of your SmartThings devices for a totally connected home. Additionally, an increasing number of gamers look for large screen displays with high-end picture quality when shopping for a TV, and Samsung continues to be a leader in the TV-focused gaming experience. In fact, Samsung Neo QLEDs received an industry-first ‘gaming TV performance’ certification from VDE in GermanySamsung and its designers will continue to challenge themselves to create products that provide users with leading functionality and a design that captures the true essence of TV viewing. Neo QLED is the future and it’s set to bring South Africans together in a whole new way.The Neo QLED TV will be available in the following lineup: