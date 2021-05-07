TV Company news South Africa

    Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA), now the largest talent agency on the African continent, has announced that it is opening a new office in Cape Town. The launch of a representative office in the heart of one of South Africa's premier film destinations follows fast on the heels of a recent announcement that the agency would be representing screenwriters and directors alongside the leading talent already in the stable. Issued by Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA)
  • Kaya 959 gives away R1,000 an hour every hour in May
    After 12 years of being 'The Home of the Afropolitan', we are excited to introduce our latest evolution - Kaya 959. On the Street. On the Air. Our new brand identity is about highlighting Kaya 959 as a radio station for all. Issued by KAYA 959
  • Kantar announces South Africa's top 10 Best Liked Ads for Q3 and Q4 2020
    Kantar's Best Liked Ads celebrates South Africa's favourite TV commercials. These are the ads that have been rated as the best liked by the South African audience, who we believe to be the most important critic - the person who ultimately chooses to buy your brand or not. Issued by Kantar
MultiChoice leads with more than 140 Safta nominations - a win for the local TV and film industry

7 May 2021
Issued by: MultiChoice Connected Video
MultiChoice Group, the leading video entertainment company, has this year received the lion's share of nominations across all categories from the 15th South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) - demonstrating that its high investment in local content is a win for the local TV and film production industry.

And from more than 140 nominations that the group received, the notable stars on the list were Tshedza Pictures duo Phathutshedzo Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon, whose new M-Net (DSTV channel 101) telenovela Legacy and 1Magic’s The River (DSTV channel 103) secured 12 nominations each.

South African content making waves internationally, from Annie to Bafta nominations

Moffie has a big weekend coming up: producer Jack Sidey is nominated for an Outstanding Debut Bafta (British Academy Film Awards) and the critically acclaimed war movie is being released in the USA at select cinemas and streaming platforms by IFC Films...

Issued by Showmax 9 Apr 2021


“We are excited to once again see most of our shows scoop the bulk of this year’s Safta nominations. This is a win for local TV and film and demonstrates MultiChoice Group’s commitment to investing in local content to allow for local stories to be told by Africans,” says Yolisa Phahle, the CEO of general entertainment for the MultiChoice Group.

“The nominations are also a testament to the incredible resilience of all the talent, cast and crew in various productions as our industry navigated the complexities brought on by the global Covid-19 pandemic, which were characterised by production stoppages and a period of uncertainty for many creatives,” she adds.

With acting nominations for Dawid Minnaar, Mary-anne Barlow and Michelle Botes, among others, Legacy has been nominated in several prestigious categories, including Best Telenovela and Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela, among others.

Popular telenovela The River dominated the list and bagged nominations in the Best Telenovela and the Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela categories, with star actress and now co-producer Sindi Dlathu and the talented Lawrence Maleka getting nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor respectively. Lorcia Cooper Khumalo and Lindani Nkosi are nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Actor - TV Drama for their roles in the Mzansi Magic (DSTV channel 161) drama, Housekeepers. Khumalo won in this category in 2019 for her role in Lockdown and was nominated again in 2020 for her portrayal of her on-screen character Tyson.

Kyknet (DSTV channel 144) shows and movies racked up an incredible 50 nominations spanning the TV Soap, Telenovela, TV Drama, TV Comedy and Feature Film categories, amongst others. Fan-favourites Binnelanders, Getroud Met Rugby and Suidooster received nods in the Most Popular TV Soap or Telenovela category as well as nominations for Cindy Swanepoel and Clint Brink for Best Actress and Best Actor – TV Soap.

MultiChoice wins big at SAFTAs

MultiChoice was the most awarded broadcaster at The South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTA), taking home 48 awards - more than half the total - from more than 150 SAFTA nominations...

Issued by Showmax 5 Mar 2019


Last year’s most-watched telenovela Gomora, received five nominations including in the Best Telenovela and Most Popular Telenovela categories, among others.

Inspirational 2019 Rugby World Cup documentary Chasing The Sun, which kept viewers glued to SuperSport and Showmax last year, received four nominations for Best Made for TV documentary, Best Directing, Cinematography and Editing.

Streaming service Showmax dominated the Best Structured Soapie Reality TV Show category, where three Showmax Originals are competing against each other: Lebo M: Coming Home, Life With Kelly Khumalo and Somizi & Mohale: The Union. Another Showmax Original, Lockdown S5, racked up six nominations, including Best Supporting Actress – TV Drama for Zola Nombona, making it the second most nominated TV drama overall behind M-Net’s Still Breathing, which is now available to binge on Showmax. Showmax Original, Loving Thokoza is nominated for Best Made for TV Movie, while BET/Showmax co-production Black Tax received five nominations including Best TV Comedy and Best Actor – TV Comedy for Mandla Jwara.

Vote for your favourite

This year, viewers will have the power to decide on the winners of the Best Presenter and the Most Popular Soap/Telenovela categories. To vote for their favourite in these two categories, viewers will need to dial *120*32020# and follow the prompts on their screens. Voting lines open on 30 April 2021 and will close on 19 May 2021. Voters will be charged R1.50 per minute.

Viewers can watch the awards ceremony on Mzansi Magic (DSTV channel 161) on Saturday, 22 May at 6.30pm.

MultiChoice Connected Video
Connected Video is the internet TV division of MultiChoice Group, responsible for the DStv Now and Showmax streaming services.
KykNET, MNet, SAFTAS, South African Film and Television Awards, Mzansi Magic, MultiChoice Group

