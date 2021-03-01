Frame your greatest design ideas: How Maps Maponyane transformed his living space with the Samsung Frame TV

The Frame TV, which is a part of Samsung's 2020 Lifestyle category, is elevating living spaces in a way few TVs can. It combines innovative design with stunning QLED picture quality and Smart TV features to deliver a seamless intuitive TV journey. Popular presenter and entrepreneur Maps Maponyane recently gave his view of the elegant 4K UHD Smart TV that transforms into a gallery-like art display.