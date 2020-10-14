Welcome to the eFamily: Here's to the evolution of the biggest E in SA entertainment

It is e.tv's birthday month, and over the past two decades, the channel has seen a progressive evolution of not only its mother brand, but along with it, it's brand and business value proposition.
On 1 October 1998, a bold, daring, and disruptive free-to-air-entertainment channel launched into the South African Broadcast industry. Precisely 22 years later and now with more to offer than it initially did, e.tv
is still an enormous force to be reckoned with in the country's television landscape.
24-hour news broadcaster eNCA
made its debut into the market in 2008, 10 years after the inception of e.tv as a brand extension that focused on covering South African and African stories. The broadcaster became South Africa's first and most-watched 24-hour news service.
The end-user benefit continued to expand as the eMedia business grew. A multi-channel investment in various content offerings saw the introduction of several e spin-off channels that aim to cater to a broader audience.
Available on free-to-air satellite TV platform Openview
, which launched in October 2013 – these top favourite spin-offs, most of which are available in HD (and a few on DStv), comprise eMovies, eMovies Extra, eExtra, eReality, eRewind, eNews & Sport, and eToonz.
Since their inception, the e multi-channels have seen astounding month-on-month (MOM) and year-on-year (YOY) growth. The end of September 2020 showcased a 100% YOY prime time share growth on eExtra. The eReality channel is steady at 60% and eNews & Sport has performed at a 100% YOY.
"Our diverse broadcast offering stems from our ability to remain fluid, regardless of any challenges that the business may face," says Marlon Davids, Managing Director, e.tv
Channels.
"We are in awe of how the e.tv business has grown over the years and are grateful to be able to tap into a wide range of audiences across the country. Our ethos has remained cantered around e being free and for everyone, whether through eMovies providing you with the freedom to use your imagination or using your free will to choose any e that resonates with you. What is evident to date is that brand e has its place in the hearts of many South Africans nationwide, and this birthday month, e.tv is reflecting on its growth footprint over the years," concluded Davids.
Happy 22nd birthday to e.tv, as the channel endeavours to keep its promise of providing the best of news as well as free local and world-class entertainment.