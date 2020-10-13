TV Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

'Devi' moves to new timeslots on e.tv and eNCA

13 Oct 2020
Issued by: eMedia
Weekly entertainment show Devi, hosted by Devi Sankaree Govender, has a new timeslot.

Starting on Tuesday, 13 October 2020, Devi will air on e.tv at 10.30pm and eNCA at 8.30pm as of Thursday, 15 October (previously on Fridays at the same time).

Devi joins eMedia

eMedia Investments is proud to announce that one of South Africa's most respected and loved television icons, Devi Sankaree Govender, has found a new broadcast home...

Issued by eMedia 8 Jun 2020


Having occupied the Friday 6.30pm slot on e.tv, Devi will be making way for new daily medical drama Durban Gen.

What you should be watching tonight on e.tv at 6.30pm

The day South African's nationwide have been waiting for is here. Durban Gen - the highly anticipated e.tv weekday medical romance drama will premiere tonight, 5 October, at 6:30pm...

Issued by eMedia 5 Oct 2020


Using her trademark unique sense of humour and straight-talking approach, Govender will continue to fight the good fight while taking viewers into the lives of a range of extraordinary guests.


eMedia
eMedia Investments is a South African-based media group with a number of core assets in the television and radio broadcasting sector.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: e.tv, eNCA, eMedia

Related

eMediaOpenview bolsters its Afrikaans offering and sees phenomenal channel growth28 Sep 2020
Newzroom AfrikaXoli Mngambi joins Newzroom Afrika to anchor morning show15 Sep 2020
eMediaDurban Gen - new e.tv local drama premieres 5 October8 Sep 2020
Mail & Guardian MediaThe 14th Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans list celebrates eminent youth leading their fields on 10 September8 Sep 2020
eMediaDurban Gen - new e.tv local drama coming this October21 Aug 2020
Primedia BroadcastingAfternoon Drive presenter Joanne Joseph bids farewell to 70214 Aug 2020
eMediaAnnika Larsen has a new co-anchor, and his name is Batman!9 Jun 2020
eMediaDevi joins eMedia8 Jun 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz