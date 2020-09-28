Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Openview bolsters its Afrikaans offering and sees phenomenal channel growth

28 Sep 2020
Issued by: eMedia
Since launching in October 2018, Openview's Kuiertyd block has not only established itself as a must-watch slot in viewer's homes but continues to grow the ratings on eExtra, channel 105.

KuierTyd is currently a four-hour block of Turkish telenovelas dubbed into Afrikaans. It starts with Elif at 6.35pm, a story about a six-year-old girl who grows up in unfortunate circumstances; Gebroke Harte follows at 7.35pm, looking at the life and strife of the Gurpinar family and their two daughters; 8.35pm sees Deur Dik en Dun's airing, a love story based on the true-life tale of Faruk and Sureya; the block ends with Vierspel/Vuurspel, an action-packed story about two brothers at opposite ends of justice.

KuierTyd's Gebroke Harte season one aired in October 2018 and was the first television series to be dubbed into Afrikaans in over 20 years.

Kuiertyd's newest Afrikaans drama Elif, grew the 6.30pm slot on eExtra by 900%, cementing this four-hour Afrikaans block as a firm favourite slot on the channel. Overall, eExtra has increased viewership by 57% year-on-year, securing its position amongst the top performing satellite channels.

MD of e.tv Channels, Marlon Davids, says KuierTyd is part of eExtra's plans to expand and diversify its offering. "e.tv has always been at the forefront of providing great entertainment to South Africans, and now eExtra provides us the opportunity to cater specifically to even more people," says Davids.

“The addition of the Afrikaans block on eExtra is aimed at all Afrikaans-speaking people, irrespective of their race or location, and aims to keep viewers informed and entertained."

eExtra KuierTyd schedule:

6.35pm - Elif
7.35pm - Gebroke Harte
8.35pm - Deur Dik en Dun
9.25pm - Vierspel/Vuurspel

eExtra is available on Openview (Channel 105) and DStv (Channel 195).

eMediaeMedia Investments is a South African-based media group with a number of core assets in the television and radio broadcasting sector.
About Us | News | Contact
