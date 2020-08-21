Durban Gen - new e.tv local drama coming this October

The brainchild of multi-award-winning production house Stained Glass T.V.
, Durban Gen
depicts a powerful partnership between storytellers.
"We welcome Stained Glass T.V. to the eFamily and confidently look forward to the epic story of a modern-day locally produced drama. Following the immense success of our KZN late prime drama Imbewu, Durban Gen
could not have come at a better time. Our viewers are eager to continue experiencing authentic stories that represent their everyday realities in a way that resonates with them," said e.tv head of local productions Helga Palmer.
"There is heightened attention on front line workers, and this soapie is a testament that not every superhero wears a cape. As a channel, e.tv
continues to invest in the growth of talent within the South African broadcast industry. We cannot wait to see how our viewers embrace the show," concluded an enthused Palmer.
Speaking about the latest opportunity to make a difference in the country's storytelling landscape, Stained Glass T.V. managing director Pepsi Pokane said: "It is an honour to be warmly welcomed into the eFamily. The entire team, production, cast and crew are incredibly excited to be working on the first-ever medical drama that will be set in KwaZulu-Natal. Durban Gen
is a big win for Stained Glass T.V., for the KZN province and for the City of eThekwini. We believe that audiences will connect with the show's riveting storylines, exciting characters, and incredible cast."Durban Gen
will also be available on Openview Channel 104 and DStv channel 194.