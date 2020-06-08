Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

TV Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Devi joins eMedia

Issued by: e.tv
eMedia Investments is proud to announce that one of South Africa's most respected and loved television icons, Devi Sankaree Govender, has found a new broadcast home.
The fearless television journalist, acknowledged for over 27 years of bold and courageous reporting, has landed her own show aptly titled Devi, airing Friday nights on both e.tv and eNCA.

Using her trademark unique sense of humour and straight-talking approach, Govender will continue to fight the good fight while taking viewers into the lives of a range of extraordinary guests.


"The Covid-19 pandemic has created panic and negativity. This show isn't going to add to the gloom. Instead, my team and I are creating 30 minutes of in your face Friday night television. You will be outraged. You will laugh. You will be inspired while we keep it very real," said Govender.

eMedia Investments COO Antonio Lee says: "We are delighted to welcome Devi to the eMedia family and look forward to the dynamism she brings. Devi remains one of the country's most accomplished journalists and presenters. She will add great value to an already strong lineup on both e.tv and eNCA."

Utilising her wide range of skills, Govender is also working on other projects within the eMedia group.

Devi will air every Friday night, premiering on e.tv at 6.30pm and eNCA at 8.30pm.

e.tv's press office

e.tve.tv is South Africa's first private free-to-air television channel. Launched in 1998, the channel broadcasts a full-spectrum programming service to 78% of South Africa's population. e.tv is owned by black empowerment group Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited and Venfin Limited.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: e.tv, eNCA

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.

Let's do Biz