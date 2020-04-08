The power of conventional media in the time of Covid-19

e.tv is committed to delivering factual news coverage and reporting to its viewers and with the advent of #Covid19, the channel has seen the importance of factual reporting around the disease and its impact. As a result, e.tv has expanded its news offering with the addition of a third news bulletin at 6.30pm daily. The main news bulletins respectively remain at the 1pm and 8pm weekdays, and 7pm on weekends.

"We aim to broaden access to breaking news and accurate information to the broadest possible audience. We want to fight the spread of fake news by giving our viewers the facts and enabling them to make informed choices at a time when the entire world is concerned about the spread of the disease,” says Marlon Davids, e.tv managing director.The 24-hour news channel, eNCA, continues to focus on delivering the latest breaking news and comprehensive coverage about Covid-19, this through dedicated in-studio anchors and panellists as well as highly skilled on-the-ground news teams. Dedicated reporters are stationed around the country, bringing viewers up to date with ongoing developments. Edgy graphics and the latest statistics displayed on the biggest video wall in Africa will give viewers consistent in-depth analysis. Together with the Department of Health and the World Health Organisation, eNCA aims to keep the public at large in the know.eNCA newsroom operations manager Jody Jacobs adds: “As a media organisation we are committed to keeping our audience abreast of Covid-19 developments and fully educated about the virus.”The national lockdown has also presented a challenge to the education system, because of this, free-to-air- satellite TV platform Openview has provided an alternative means of education for millions of scholars. Openview has launched a new channel that focuses on supporting learners and teachers who have to stay home during the lockdown. DBE TV, in partnership with the department of education, will air on channel 122, is available free of any subscriptions and is broadcasting for six months from April to 30 September 2020. The Mindset channel, which also focuses on the South African curriculum, can be found on channel 134.eMedia Investments continues to be a significant media player in South Africa, with influential independent broadcasters that reach millions of people daily. The unexpected rise of Covid-19 has presented a substantial need for citizens across the country to stay in-doors and assist with flattening the curve of the virus; as a result, staying in has put a spotlight on the need for conventional entertainment in the form of television viewing.e.tv, eMedia Investments and South Africa’s first and only free-to-air commercial TV station, continues to garner a significant share of the free-to-air audience; and the South African lockdown period brings a large number of South Africans the opportunity to not only reflect on the state of our current affairs but time to engage with a variety of the channels’ television content.The success of e.tv has also spawned a number of spin-off entertainment channels – which sit on the DStv and Openview platforms. eSat.tv operates the 24-hour news channel eNCA, which is available on DStv channel 403 and fast becoming the country’s preferred news consumption portal.Leading locally produced soapies and dramas, catering to the very fibre of Mzansi and broadcasting throughout the national lockdown, can be found daily on e.tv. The much-loved youth-centric dramacentres on the lives of Joburg's most street-savvy individuals and airs weekly at 7pm, followed by the firm favourite, newsroom drivenat 7.30pm. Soapieland draws to a close at 9.30pm with the proudly Zulu late-night dramaThe Openview platform also caters to additional markets in the form of multi-channel offerings for the entire family; eMovies, eMovies Extra, eExtra, eReality, eToonz, eRewind and eNews and Sport that runs rolling news daily between 4pm and 7.30pm.Home is where the heart is, therefore, in these 21 days spent indoors and accompanied by conventional media, keep hope alive, take the time to reflect, be present, and let the eFamily of channels keep you entertained and informed about what truly matters.