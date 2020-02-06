TV Company news South Africa

Openview fulfils a promise for #KFCCouple

Issued by: e.tv
A promise made is a promise kept with Openview!

Excitement filled the air on 24 January in Sebokeng Tshepong Phase 3 when the #KFCCouple received what they were promised by South Africa’s favourite free-to-air satellite platform, Openview. Hector and Nonhlanhla Mkansi, who trended on social media under the #KFCProposal, received a 43-inch flat-screen TV, accompanied by a fully-installed Openview decoder with over 16 television and radio channels.

When asked to sum up how it feels now that Openview has fulfilled its promise to them, Nonhlanhla replied by stating: "We want to say thank you, not just to Openview, but to everyone who pledged and fulfilled their pledges. We are grateful. These are people who saw a beautiful thing in the video that was posted and, since then, we've been showered with gifts we couldn't have imagined of having, so thank you!"

7 November 2019, marked a remarkable day for South Africans when the country rallied behind a viral video that tells the tale of a beautiful marriage proposal at a fast-food franchise. The Mkansi’s received an abundance of positivity and were showered with grand gestures, by celebrities and corporate brands alike, all in the name of celebrating their union.

“What we love about the #KFCProposal story is how love brought South Africans together in the same way that great television can. The Mkansi’s never need to worry about monthly fees with Openview. It's free satellite TV and world-class entertainment. They can bring their families together for amazing TV content for free, forever. We wish Hector and Nonhlanhla all of the best in their wedded bliss,” said cheerful Openview marketing manager Chantelle Virgillito.

e.tv e.tv is South Africa's first private free-to-air television channel. Launched in 1998, the channel broadcasts a full-spectrum programming service to 78% of South Africa's population. e.tv is owned by black empowerment group Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited and Venfin Limited.
