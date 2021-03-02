AGW launches organic certification for African farmers

Non-profit ethical animal product labelling organisation A Greener World (AGW) has launched Certified Organic by AGW, a new organic certification for African farmers.

“We are incredibly excited about the opportunities for validating sustainable production across Africa with our new A Greener World (AGW) Organic certification. We decided to launch this programme following the success of the other certification labels we’ve recently launched in South Africa, and in response to an overwhelming demand from farmers, retailers and consumers who want clear, ethical and straightforward labelling,” says Tozie Zokufa, executive director at A Greener World South Africa.“This programme is designed to empower African producers to demonstrate their positive farming practices and capture a meaningful share of a market currently dominated by producers overseas. Through our graduated training and implementation programme, we will build important skills in the region and create jobs which were previously outsourced. This is a South African-led initiative that has tremendous potential to strengthen the market for independent, sustainable producers, and we are proud to lead it,” says Zokufa.Certified Organic by AGW will be audited to European Union standards, facilitating global exports as well as domestic supply.