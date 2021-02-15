Markham's 'Help! Don't Harm' campaign raises R500k for Sonke Gender Justice

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa call last year for a collaborative effort in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV), Markham amplified its ongoing efforts, recently donating R500,000 to the Sonke Gender Justice NPO from funds raised through the sales of its Help! Don't Harm campaign t-shirts which launched in October 2020.