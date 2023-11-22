Bateleur supports International Cheetah Day, shining spotlight on conservation and tracker upliftment

As 4 December approaches, conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts worldwide are gearing up to celebrate International Cheetah Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the critical need for cheetah conservation. This year, the Sheldon Hooper Little 5 Million Foundation joins the cause, using the occasion to shed light not only on the plight of cheetahs but also on the vital role of Safari Trackers in the intricate dance between wildlife conservation and human interaction.

Established in memory of Sheldon Hooper, who tragically lost his life in an elephant attack in August 2020, the Little 5 Million Foundation aims to uplift and advance the safari tracker profession. Sheldon, a passionate photographer, and mentor to wildlife photography enthusiasts, envisioned a future where the advancement of trackers plays a pivotal role in stimulating both the safari industry and the preservation of wildlife.

To commemorate International Cheetah Day, the foundation is sharing a remarkable photograph of a cheetah captured by Sheldon himself. This breathtaking image serves as a powerful tool to increase awareness about the conservation needs of these magnificent creatures.

Individuals interested in supporting this cause can obtain a high-quality printable version of the cheetah photograph by contacting Gordon Hooper via WhatsApp at +27 83 212 2739. Donations received will directly contribute to the Little 5 Million Foundation's mission of advancing the safari tracker profession and promoting wildlife conservation.

The Little 5 Million Foundation is proudly sponsored by Bateleur Brand Planning (Pty) Ltd, a respected South African opinion research company. Bateleur played a crucial role in providing the research necessary for the foundation's formation and continues to support its endeavours.

Did you know?

Cheetahs are the fastest land animals, reaching speeds of up to 120km/h in short bursts, covering distances up to 500 metres.

