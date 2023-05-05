Sigma Connected marks environmental tree-planting milestone as it hits 5,000 employees

A unique partnership between a growing business outsourcing provider and an environmental charity has seen 3,000 new trees planted in forests across the world.

The Sigma Connected Group and charity Treedom entered into a partnership in 2021 which sees one tree planted for every employee who passes their probation with the company, helping to counter the effects of carbon emissions and support farmers in countries such as Tanzania, Ecuador or Madagascar.

As part of the initiative, Sigma Connected employees receive a photo of the moment the tree, which could be a fruit tree or another species, is planted. They also receive regular updates about the farmer who is benefitting, with the opportunity to plant a virtual tree and watch it grow in the virtual Sigma Forest.

The milestone comes as Sigma announced it has now reached 5,000 employees across South Africa, the UK and Australia.

Gary Gilburd, CEO of Sigma Connected said: “Our link up with Treedom is an important part of our corporate responsibility programme and it’s brilliant to reach 3,000 trees being planted in just two years.

“The partnership is unique because as we grow as a business, the project grows too, and it ultimately helps to reduce our carbon footprint as well as supporting local farmers.

“It also comes at an important time as we reach a total of 5,000 people across the whole Group. That is a huge milestone for us too, but we don’t forget that for every person joining means one more tree in the ground.

“We look forward to working with the team at Treedom for many years to come.”

Sigma Connected offers ‘white label’ customer contact centre services across the energy, water, retail and financial services industries.

Founded in 2010, Treedom allows people to adopt or dedicate a tree, improving the environment and helping to provide social benefits to farmers and their workers in Tanzania, Ecuador and Madagascar. Treedom has planted more than one million trees in Africa and South America.

For more information on Sigma Connected South Africa and its services please visit www.sigmaconnected.com.




