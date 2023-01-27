Afrika Tikkun and Total Energies give children positive start to the school year

Total Energies SA has for the second year running, partnered with Afrika Tikkun to donate stationery and backpacks to school-going young people from Afrika Tikkun's five community centres. The donation, valued at R1m, benefitted 2,726 children and young people in our learners of our Early Childhood Development (ECD) and Child and Youth Development (CYD) programmes at our centres in Braampark, Orange Farm, Diepsloot, and Alexandra in Gauteng, and Mfuleni in the Western Cape. The backpacks and stationery were distributed in concurrent events at the centres on 19 January 2023.

This generous donation is part of Total Energies’ corporate social investment programme that has Youth Inclusion and Education as one of its key focus areas. Total Energies values long-term partnerships with non-profit organisations such as Afrika Tikkun, as a means to bring about meaningful and sustainable change in the communities they serve.

“Our ability to enable children to go to school is only possible through the generosity of corporates such as Total Energies,” explained Agnes Sibanda, the chief executive officer of Afrika Tikkun Foundation. She also acknowledged the long-standing partnership between Total Energies and Afrika Tikkun Foundation and expressed the Foundation’s gratitude for the support. Total Energies has been supporting Afrika Tikkun’s Child and Youth Development Programme for several years.

Speaking during the handover of stationery to the beneficiaries, Julia Thobakgale the Child and Youth Development Programme manager at Afrika Tikkun’s Wings of Life Centre in Diepsloot said: “The beginning of the school year is an expensive time for most low-income families in the Diepsloot community. Most children are likely to fall behind due to a lack of basic school stationery, which they do not get at school. This kind gesture by Total Energies gives our children a fair shot at academic success, and we are truly grateful for the donation.”



