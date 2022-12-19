Afrika Tikkun Services and Naspers Labs join forces for 4IR

As we are headed towards a progressively digital era, the proverbial Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), we look forward to a complex yet exciting future. Indeed, at Afrika Tikkun Services (ATS), we are determined to ensure young people, particularly those from vulnerable communities, are equipped to make the most of this digital future.

Our partnership with Naspers Labs, Naspers’s social impact programme whose sole focus is to address youth unemployment through digital skills, presents a concrete and exhilarating step towards realising this vision. The Covid-19 pandemic laid bare troubling inequalities, such as access to Information Communications Technology (ICT) and digital skills necessary for moving individuals, their families and communities out of poverty. In collaboration with organisations like Naspers Labs, equally passionate about youth empowerment, we intend to deliver digital capabilities and work experience to young people for a connected world.

Our partnership with Naspers Labs has empowered over 700 young people with skills and certifications to pursue careers such as Desktop Technicians, Data Analysts, Cybersecurity Specialists, Cloud Specialists and Developers in an economy that desperately need these skills. Candidates achieve international certifications across various Microsoft, AWS and Oracle verticals.

The programme has benefitted young people across provinces such as Gauteng, Limpopo, North West, Eastern Cape, Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN) and Western Cape. In addition, recognising the particular barriers that women and people living with disabilities face in securing opportunities in the ICT sector, this partnership is committed to ensuring a minimum enrolment of 60% female and 5% young people with disabilities.

With Naspers Labs’ expertise and our passion for youth development, we are in it for the long haul. In addition to candidates completing their selected training courses, they are also supported to transition into employment opportunities. Below is an account of Mpho Mahwiting from Gauteng.

Mpho Mahwiting is a 19-year-old young woman from Gauteng. She matriculated in 2019 from Kwena Molapo Comprehensive Farm School and in 2020; she completed the work readiness programme with Afrika Tikkun. Through the work readiness programme, her passion for computers grew and so did her interest to learn more about them. “Afrika Tikkun informed me about the IT programme in July and asked if I was interested and because of my passion I agreed instantly”, says Mpho.

Subsequently, she went for an interview and thereafter started the programme in October. Mpho shared that prior to joining the programme, she had no previous work experience. She says that the Microsoft Certification and ICT training will assist her to get a head-start into almost any area within the tech industry. Furthermore, she believes it is a great way to launch a career in the world of Information Technology (IT), Computer Sciences and programming. “It has enhanced my passion for computers, network systems and working with people. It is impacting my life in such a way that I can now control peripheral devices like disk drives and printers”, she added.

She further says she now understands how IP addresses are assigned and gained great problem-solving skills using computing resources efficiently. “The programme enhanced my technological skills and knowledge to levels that I didn’t think were possible. This will be my chance to better the standard of living of my family and myself included,“ she concluded.

Mpho’s story is one of many that shows the palpable impact and positive results that the Afrika Tikkun Services and Naspers Labs partnership has yielded.