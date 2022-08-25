FM Solutions Technical and partners join forces to upgrade and repair the 9Miles Project Youth Centre

Founded in Cape Town in 2013, 9Miles Project is a registered non-profit organisation that provides mentorship and support to at-risk youth in the areas of Cape Town, Elands Bay, and St Francis Bay. Its Strandfontein headquarters has become a haven and refuge for children from the surrounding informal settlements who have very few positive role models in their lives.

Explaining what motivated this community project, FM Solutions Technical director, Zaahir Forbes said: “In addition to the amazing work done by the 9Miles Project team, the Strandfontein pavilion and pool complex also holds very fond memories for many people who have been visiting it over the past 40 years. Since its official launch in 1983, it has fallen into a state of disrepair. This has raised concerns within our organisation, and we really wanted to make a difference and ensure it is preserved for generations to come”.

FM Solutions Technical led a team of six of their trusted partners who were only too willing to offer their assistance with this project. Larry’s Air Conditioning, Buntigraph Electric Reticulation, Duelcon Construction, Phase Angle & Emerald Infrastructure and Cape Cam & Automation Africa volunteered their time, expertise and resources without hesitation and worked tirelessly to see the project successfully completed.

“Forming lasting, trusted partnerships with clients and service providers is at the forefront of our business. It was therefore very rewarding to see these companies come on board for such a worthwhile project and to provide them with a platform that could showcase their skills and expertise. Thanks to their teamwork and coordinated efforts, the facility now has functional extraction systems in the kitchens, functional lighting and compliant electrical reticulation, back-up electricity supply infrastructure as well as increased security of their assets,” Forbes said.

Lionel Sedeman of Buntigraph stated: “We are proud to have a longstanding relationship with FM Solutions Technical, and we too wanted to give something back to the community in order to make a difference and support a worthy cause.” Mark Innes of Phase Angle agreed, saying that he frequented the Pavilion with his friends and family when he was a child. “Having an opportunity to help repair and upgrade the section of the pavilion that is occupied and used by the 9Miles team, made it easy for us to come on board to assist FM Solutions Technical,” he explained.

Taking their commitment to the project and the community one step further, these companies also offered valuable on-the-job training to youngsters from the surrounding community who were eager to learn basic waterproofing, carpentry and maintenance skills to whet their appetite for a possible future career in the facilities management industry. FM Solutions Technical donated five vouchers for handyman training through its sister organisation Afroteq Academy. These vouchers are available for young men and women involved in the 9Miles Project and will provide them with an opportunity to develop skills and unlock future opportunities for employment.

“FM Solutions Technical places a lot of emphasis on skills development and empowerment because we recognise that today’s youth are the future subject matter experts and leaders of tomorrow. As an organisation, we believe that training and education provide hope and inspiration to individuals who clearly have a passion and drive to improve their own lives, and that of the community around them. Our goal is to provide them with both the technical and life skills so they are prepared for the journey and responsibility that they will soon be facing as young adults,” Forbes emphasized.

“We are deeply grateful for this generous gift that FM Solutions Technical and all their partners have given to us. These were much-needed repairs and upgrades because we are located at the beach and our infrastructure requires constant maintenance. Having a safe, clean and happy environment is very important for our staff, and also the young people who pass through our doors each day. Most of them come from communities where they are surrounded by violence, crime and gangsterism on a daily basis. It is important to create an alternative for these young people by exposing them to positive role models and creating a vision of a new future and way of living. We are especially grateful for the upskilling and training opportunities which will have a lasting impact, and which aligns with our ethos of teaching, equipping and imparting. Actions speak so much louder than words, and the actions we have seen demonstrated here today by business leaders in our community will leave a lasting impression in everybody’s minds,” concluded Nigel and Sher’Neil Savel, founders of 9Miles Project.

For more information, visit www.fm-solutions.co.za/technical-services/ or https://www.9milesproject.org.



