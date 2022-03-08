RX Global support for 18twenty8, Oliver's House grows for 2022

RX Global and RX Africa have announced their continued support for the award-winning Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) 18twenty8 and Oliver's House for 2022 by donating $20,000 to each.

“By increasing our donation amount for this year, we envision being able to support more students for a full year through 18twenty8; and more community members reliant on Oliver’s House for daily sustenance,” says Alinne Rosa, RX Global’s group vice-president of HR and Global Sponsor for Race & Ethnicity.18twenty8’s ongoing empowerment of young women - through development strategies for educational and personal advancement - enable those between the ages of 18 and 28 to pursue higher education. Based just outside Johannesburg, Oliver’s House works across early childhood development, education, feeding, farming and maintenance programmes.Last year, RX Global and RX Africa supported Rethabile Matane and Lebato Mahlase. Rethabile was studying for an Advanced Diploma in Finance and Accounting, which she has completed. She will be doing the third and final year of her Psychology degree and will receive financial support in 2022 to cross the finish line.New student Mahlatsi Mashapu will receive funding for her third year Accounting Science degree.Lebato Mahlase, 21, of Marishane, Limpopo is studying for her BA Psychology at the University of Johannesburg. As a young woman who believes in giving back to the communities in which she operates, Lebato aims to use her psychology degree to empower her community around the importance of mental health and wellness.“Add to all this Lebato’s vacation work experience as a sales assistant at PEP Home Stores, and her study and work ethic is clear,” says Refiloe Seseane, Founder of 18twenty8.Mahlatsi Mashapu, 21, currently in her third year B.Acc. Sci at WITS University, hails from Thokgoaneng, Limpopo. In 2021, she received a bursary from 18twenty8 to settle her student arrears statement in full.In a journey beset with personal and academic difficulties, her parents struggled to fund her education despite many sacrifices. Mahlatsi, however, refused to allow setbacks to taint her outlook. She continues to work hard and stay focused on her studies, and according to Refiloe, “Mahlatsi is the epitome of resilience and grace under fire”.“Both ladies are deserving recipients of RX Global, RX Africa and 18twenty8’s assistance and we look forward to watching their achievements as the years go by”, Refiloe adds.Lola Wortley, Director-Planning and Development at Oliver’s House, says: “This generous donation from RX Global and RX Africa will help us to continue the work we do here and recover from the Covid19 setbacks of the past two years. We are grateful for our ongoing partnership with RX.”The donation from RX will be used to support the Oliver’s House computer training programme. “We are so excited to have all our students back, and their enthusiasm and commitment is immensely inspiring,” says Wortley.Carol Weaving, Managing Director, RX Africa, adds: “As a global organisation that strives to create opportunities and empower young people who are certain to make a difference to their communities and further afield, RX’s support of these two organisations offers both respite and a sense of accomplishment to deserving students and community members.”