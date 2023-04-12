Loeries Special Section

Loeries introduce new design and digital sub-categories

12 Apr 2023
The Loeries has added a number of innovative sub-categories.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Launch of the Social Impact Campaign category

Social Impact Campaign replaces the Shared Value category. Social Impact Campaign recognises innovative ideas that utilise creative ideas to deliver both business and societal value. This category is not for CSI or Non-Profit campaigns.

Design has new and exciting categories as outlined below:

New design categories:

  •  Digital Branding (DE1C)
  •  Browser Based Graphics & Apps (DE2E)
  •  Data & Information Visualisation (DE2F)
  •  Digital Experiences (DE4C)
  •  Extended Reality (XR) Design (DE4D)
  •  Industrial & Product Design (DE5E)

Digital has even greater focus on digital innovation:

New digital categories:

  •  Web browser – based experiences (IN1C)
  •  Digital Applications & Interactive Tools (IN1F)
  •  Co- Creation & User (IN3B)
  •  Use of Influencers (IN3C)
  •  Use of AI (IN3D)
  •  Use of Metaverse AR and VR (IN3E)
  •  Games & Gamification (IN3F)



