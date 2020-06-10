Caregivers must take care of their own mental health during the Covid-19 lockdown or risk burnout. Here's how...

South Africans - and around a quarter of the world's population - are now weeks into lockdown or 'shelter at home' decrees, as the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) continues to make its devastating mark on the world. For carers of people living with dementia, the lockdown means being the primary (or sole) caregiver around the clock - piling stressor on top of existing stressors and making burnout an ever more imminent threat.