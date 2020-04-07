Livewell launches rebranding campaign, aiming to identify the need for specialised dementia care in South Africa

Highlighting the need for specialised dementia care in South Africa, with their staff at the heart of their new campaign, Livewell rebrands.

Specialised dementia care is still largely underrepresented in South Africa, with Livewell being one of the few dedicated facilities leading the way. Most families, who make the decision of moving a loved one into a facility, are not aware of the huge disparity between the different types of care options available for their loved ones. Not all care facilities are created equal; a retirement village, nursing home or frail care facility versus a dedicated dementia care facility have completely different approaches to treatment and care, and it is becoming increasingly important to educate on the need for the latter.Providing prestige properties with powerful multidisciplinary teams has been perceived as one of Livewell’s biggest strengths for many years. Livewell aims to continue to excel in this field and put a deeper focus on where efforts are most deeply felt – through their highly-trained and skilled dementia care staff. The Livewell staff are at the forefront of specialised dementia care and are now the face of the rebrand.“The new Livewell brand represents the birth of our new operating level as we strive to add value and touch the lives within our reach. Whilst we continue to offer our residents a luxurious surrounding in our immaculate estates, we want families to understand the importance of having trained and skilled dementia carers looking after their loved ones” says Tanya Lombard, managing director at Livewell.There are almost 10 million new cases of dementia every year around the world, couple this with a generation that is projected to live longer than any other before and we have a dire need to provide essential care tailored to cognitive disease treatment. Livewell’s treatment of dementia involves a holistic approach – which includes tailored activities, a customised diet, medication management, a specially designed physical environment and access to an expert team of neuropsychologists, occupational therapists, doctors and individual dementia carers.“Our new website will continue to share the valuable information you have come to expect, as well as our weekly blog, with our aim being to make our website your one-stop dementia care resource platform for accurate information. New staff stories and films featured on the rebranded website offer a glimpse into the different personalities we have at Livewell and reflect the like-mindedness and like-heartedness of the people we have on our team, their passion for caring and the special bonds they form with the residents are absolutely evident,” says Lombard.She further adds: “The revamped colour palette enhances the ‘fun factor’ that we strive to always bring to our personalised care, as we do not believe in a ‘black and white’ protocol but rather a multi-disciplinary approach.”Carers make daily contributions to the lives of the residents at Livewell and it is stories such as this one that needs to be highlighted:– Vongani Tshogwe, care worker.Listen to their stories and understand what caring means to these dementia carers by watching the Livewell brand film below: