Why quiet quitting is bad for your career

Michael Gullan, CEO of G&G Advocacy, an e-learning consultancy that provides turn-key online training solutions to corporates, explains that “quiet quitting is not outright quitting your job, but rather quitting the idea of putting in extra effort, or going beyond your duties.” Gullan explains that while “quiet quitting” is not illegal in South Africa, the law does require that employees always act in the best interests of the employer, according to their employment contracts.”
Gullan says that unemployment in South Africa is at an all-time high, with a reported 34% of adults out of work, and 64% of young people looking for work. “It has never been more important that those lucky enough to be employed do whatever they can to keep and excel at their jobs.”
HR professionals suggest that employees should rather “loudly persist” to do their best in their roles, hold onto their jobs, build a sense of belonging, and have a stake in where their organisation is going. Here are some recommendations,
Gullan also recommends that leaders take responsibility for creating a culture that reduces quiet quitting. “Organisations that provide incentives (not necessarily financial) for employees to go the extra mile will see a change in attitude and performance. What’s more, the ongoing development of leaders is crucial to keep them informed of company and industry developments, improve communications, and reduce disengagement and burnout, so that everyone can win in the dynamic world of work. It takes two to tango and two not to tango,” Gullan concludes, “and employees and organisations both need to lean into loudly persisting.”
