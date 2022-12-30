How to make your remote team more productive

Managing people is difficult enough on its own. Still, when you try to manage your team remotely, things might get even more challenging. Therefore, if you're looking for effective ways to manage your team remotely, you'll find today's post particularly helpful. But before tackling the problems that might arise in remote teams, let's take a quick look at the areas that get affected first.

#1 Visibility

When you work with people on a day-to-day basis, visibility is baked in. Still, when you work remotely, visibility might be lost. That can lead to some serious issues with trust, empathy, and accountability. And let’s be honest, there are also a lot more potential distractions in a home environment than in offices. No wonder, some workers might take advantage of the fact that nobody is telling them what to do.

#2 Connection

When working side by side with their colleagues, people get to form a natural connection with them. Working from home, on the contrary, hinders this process and makes team members more detached and uninvolved. This can lead to challenges with team morale and workplace enthusiasm, which, in turn, can lead to lower productivity and lots of other issues. Working in person is also conducive to building stronger bonds with people, which means fewer conflict situations and efficient onboarding. So, as a team manager, you need to be cognizant of those connection issues when arranging your team’s remote work.

#3 Communication

As has been already noted, remote work often leads us to lose a lot of natural connection points. When working from the office, employees have way more opportunities to engage in meaningful dialogue and exchange information with their colleagues. Even though working remotely doesn’t deprive your team of this opportunity completely, it still detracts from communication quality a lot and makes people use text more.

#4 Connectivity

Anybody who has worked from home for a while had a chance to experience some sort of connectivity issue. It could be either on the office side, the home side, or even something in-between. If your office connection is slow, it sends the message that your time as an employee or a contributor is not valuable. This might destroy your morale, productivity, and other key metrics that are normally so important to managers.

So, what can you do about these challenges? Effective managers do a couple of things. One, they always set clear objectives, and two, they get those that report to them to take as much ownership as possible. One of the ways that you can help people take ownership is by helping them to set team norms. So, assuming that you already have your goals clearly defined, here are a few areas where you can help your teams set norms when working remotely.

Chat and email standards

When you work from home, you lose visibility and trust. And one way to address this problem is to create a healthy team environment where colleagues can freely exchange information and collaborate on their projects effectively. To make this happen, you should have some email and chat standards in place. Specific areas you want to target include your team’s online time, fines and penalties for unauthorized absence, etc. At this point, you can also introduce dedicated software that will help you manage your team. Tools that allow time tracking with screenshots might be the best options for you as it will help eliminate a good deal of guesswork from your collaboration and make it way more productive.

Internet connection standards

What you will want to do as an efficient manager is to ask your team how much bandwidth they might need to effectively complete their daily tasks. You can take those standards that they set and run that up the chain in your organisation. This will help you get some traction on improving not only bandwidth but also connectivity. It also might be a good decision to help your employees pay for their Internet upgrade if possible. By doing so, you will be able to boost your team’s enthusiasm and build trust, which is critical for its overall productivity.

Home office standards

Since it’s considered normal to set standards for office spaces, why not set standards for your team’s homes, which will serve as a collaborative environment? For this you need to ask yourself some important questions. What kind of equipment might help them work more effectively? Do all of your remote team members have the right kind of space that is conducive to productive work?

Virtual meeting standards

You shouldn’t just assume that the standards you have for in-person meetings will work for online meetings as well, or that people are going to follow them in the same way. Therefore, you want to take some time to set out new norms for virtual meetings. For example, you can offer your team to decide whether or not your employees need to use cameras (which is very important as more than 55% of all communication is visual.) Make sure you’re not imposing norms and obligations, thus causing your team to resent these norms. Instead, you want to ask your employees which way of conducting virtual meetings is objectively more efficient: using cameras or opting out. Thus, you turn it from an opinion and desire to an analytical discussion about what’s best.

Allow making mistakes

By letting your team make mistakes, you facilitate building ownership. Let those that report to you come up with solutions, propositions, and strategies on their own. Encourage your team to take the initiative and brainstorm, foster a creative culture and let your employee embrace the freedom of self-expression. Remember that problems and mistakes are bound to arise. But don’t criticize or point out mistakes. Provide meaningful and constructive feedback and watch your remote team productivity grow.