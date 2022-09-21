How does remote working impact diversity and inclusion?

A diverse and inclusive workplace is an important feature of an employer's identity as this enables high performance and greater innovation within the workplace. Even if you think your organisation is getting it right, there's always more you can do to improve diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Paul Byrne

September is Heritage Month, the perfect time to explore the different types of diversity in the workplace as well as some of the ways that diversity and inclusion can enhance a company’s success. CareerJunction explores the pros and cons of remote work within the context of diversity and inclusion – from the perspective of both employers and employees.

Paul Byrne, head of data insights for Saongroup Africa, expands broader on the four key challenges and trends of diversity and inclusion in this whitepaper (click to download).