Gauteng and Free State Tourism Authorities to join SA Tourism in promoting domestic travel bookings #ShotleftTravelWeek

The travel and tourism #ShotleftTravelWeek deals offering up to 50% off from participating products and partners is taking center stage this coming weekend in Gauteng. This includes a multiple activations and consumer facing sales promotion in Johannesburg and Vereeniging by the Gauteng Tourism Authority (GTA), Free State Liquor, Gambling and Tourism Authority (FSGLA) and South African Tourism (SAT) during this Tourism and Heritage Month.

This campaign kicks off on Friday 9 September 2022 at the Gautrain Park Station in Johannesburg from 10am. Our joint sales teams will be interacting with consumers directly and encouraging them to book these amazing Shot ‘Left travel wise Mzansi deals in anticipation of the bumper summer holidays after 2-year pause due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In the afternoon, the programme shifts to Gauteng’s 'coastal' region of the Vaal with the launch of the #DeliciousFriday – a focused live life local and promotion of Gauteng Eats joints drive as we build-up to the much-anticipated Dstv Delicious International Food & Music Festival on 24 and 25 September in Kyalami.

“We are happy with the progress we are making in implementing the tourism recovery plan and, in particular, the stimulation of domestic tourism as the backbone of these sustainable tourism recovery initiatives. We have set ourselves the mammoth task of hosting 3.5 million domestic holidays and day trips with an anticipated direct tourism spend of R10bn by March next year. By end of quarter 1 in this current financial year, we have managed to host over 1.3m of these trips generating more than R3.7bn in domestic spend into Gauteng visitor economy,” explained the visibly elated GTA CEO Sthembiso Dlamini

Following 2-years of plummeting tourism revenue, retrenchments, and loss of trained tourism workforce to other sectors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the need for a robust and resilient domestic tourism regime in South Africa cannot be overemphasised. More than 900 domestic #ShotleftTravelWeek deals have been uploaded on the Sho’t Left website housing varied specials that guarantee a fulfilling and breathtaking Mzansi experience. Of these numbers, a total of 70 deals are exclusively from destination Gauteng products.

“The Free State and Gauteng represent part of the best of South Africa’s inland provinces' tourism and travel offerings. We share the majestic Vaal River 'border' with the golden province, and it only make sense that we jointly promote the offerings in both sides of the river for the benefit of the visitors and the broader South African visitor economy,” emphasized Free State Liquor, Gambling and Tourism CEO Kenny Dichabe.

South African Tourism, through its domestic tourism division, is playing a lead coordinating role as we jointly amplify the crusade that South Africans need to become tourists in their own backyards. After all, it is their country, and they need to enjoy it. The promotion is expected to continue Saturday 10 September 2022 at the Sandton Gautrain Station and later at the Vaal River Soul Music Experience in Emerald Casino.

The public is encouraged to make use of these self-service shot-left travel week booking facilities at both Park and Sandton Gautrain Stations while those in the Sedibeng region and in the Free State province can catch the promotion at the Vaal River events activations at Encore Restaurant, Three Rivers in Vereeniging and at the Vaal River Soul Music Experience.



