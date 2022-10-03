Industries

    RSG celebrates 85 years of colour and sound!

    3 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Radio Sonder Grense
    With programming and music that is relevant, interesting and entertaining, it's obvious why RSG is still the favourite radio station of millions of South Africans.
    RSG celebrates 85 years of colour and sound!

    Talk shows, news/actuality programmes, lifestyle trends, documentaries, radio dramas, entertainment and information are only some of the elements that make RSG one of a kind. Through specific programming that focuses on topics and themes that resonate with the audience, RSG addresses pertinent issues and empowers listeners through information and advice.

    According to Louise Jooste, business manager, “RSG is more than just a radio station. It’s a friend, confidant and an integral part of people’s way of living. RSG is a home for everyone – no matter your background or interests; here you will find something that you like or that is of value to you.”

    RSG is the only exclusively Afrikaans radio station broadcasting nationally across South Africa and targets the modern, progressive Afrikaans speaking and understanding community, regardless of demographic background. RSG seeks to appeal to forward-thinking Afrikaans speaking or understanding people between the ages of 35 and 49, from the upper SEM’s (7–10) and has just over 1,3 million listeners tuning in per week (RAMS June’21 – May’22).

    RSG celebrates 85 years of Afrikaans radio in October with a variety of programmes that will make any listener tune in for more. Listeners can visit rsg.co.za for the full line-up of music, drama, documentaries and competitions.

    The month concludes with a highlight: A live concert of the oldest show on South African radio – U Eie Keuse (Your Own Choice). This 2-hour long concert will be broadcast live from the M1-Auditorium in Auckland Park on Saturday 29 October and is made possible by The Rupert Music Foundation. The concert starts at 8pm and will be hosted by Willem Pelser, who will take the audience on a musical journey of the most popular requests from RSG’s listeners over the past few years, led by a world class orchestra and top soloists.

    More information can be found at rsg.co.za, on Twitter (@zarsg) and Instagram (@rsg_100104fm).
    Make sure you are tuned in on RSG to be part of the festivities.

