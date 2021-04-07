Get back to business with the Ticketpro Dome

Listen up, SMEs! Hot 91.9FM and the Ticketpro Dome Hybrid Studio are launching an exceptional Putting You Back in Business campaign, where SMEs stand a chance to win a Ticketpro Dome Hybrid Studio production valued at R100,000!
The campaign kicks off on Tuesday, 6 April and will run until the lucky draw, when Joburg's Hottest Breakfast
announces the winner on Friday, 16 April between 6am and 9am.
Known for bringing some of Joburg’s most spectacular events to life, the Ticketpro Dome is putting you back in business
, in an innovative combination of digital and reality.
The Hybrid Studio bridges the gap between live and virtual, providing interactive engagement and huge opportunities for real-time networking and secure sales. It’s about taking conferencing and virtual events to unparalleled levels.
Get back in business in spectacular style with the Ticketpro Dome Hybrid Studio. To enter, go to Hot919.co.za
and answer a simple question. Ts and Cs apply.https://www.ticketprodome.co.za/hybrid-studio-competition/