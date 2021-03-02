Radio Company news South Africa

Mix 93.8 FM spreads the love with Baby Blessings Boxes

2 Mar 2021
Issued by: Mix 93.8 FM
This March, Mix 93.8 FM is spreading the love in support of Impilo Child Protection Home for abandoned children. The station decided to put together 'New-Mom-and-Baby Starter Packs' in the form of Baby Blessings Boxes for the home to distribute to new mothers in need.

Impilo is a designated child protection organisation with adoption accreditation for national and inter-country adoptions, and places children in temporary safe care whilst carrying out intensive social work and child protection services so that children can be placed in a permanent family environment as early as possible after removal.

They provide services to children at any given time who are orphaned, vulnerable or abandoned. Typically, 13% to 19% of children cared for in a year will be refugees or asylum seekers. At least 90% of the children they serve are under six years of age.

Find the full list of what to add to your pack on the Mix 93.8 FM website and social media pages; and drop your baby pack or anything within your means, at the studio. Should you wish Mix 93.8 FM to fill a pack on your behalf, you can donate money on the Mix 93.8 FM website. Mix 93.8 FM cost a full pack to be roughly between R350 and R450, and a small amount to help these new mothers with clothing, nappies, wipes, blankets, etc. Visit the CSI tab on the website for monetary donations.

"There is nothing worse than the feeling of not being able to provide for your child’s needs. Being a mother of two, I know the heartache when you just don’t have the means at that moment. Providing these new moms with at least the essentials for the first few days of being home with their new baby, is such a blessing that we can provide for them, hence the name ‘Baby Blessings Box’. Impilo is a wonderful home that brought this need to Mix 93.8 FM’s attention and we are super excited to fill these boxes with awesome goodies for mom and baby." - Abigail Milosevich, Mix 93.8 FM managing director

Help Mix 93.8 FM spread the love

Donate a Baby Blessings Box towards Impilo Child Protection Home.

Visit https://mixfm.co.za for more info.

Mix 93.8 FM
Mix 93.8 FM is a community radio station which aims to entertain, inspire and inform through programming that reflects the diversity of the community.
