Mix 93.8 FM turns 13 on 13 February 2021!

On 13 February 2021, Johannesburg community radio station Mix 93.8 FM will be celebrating their 13th birthday!

prides themselves in giving back to the community and the celebration of their 13th trip around the sun will be no different. For their birthday, they will be invitingof their awesome listeners to win their share ofin prizes includingin cash!That’s right! The team will be broadcasting live from, the home of genuine brands and great value, for their birthday bash onfrom. In conjunction withand Suzuki, they will be choosing 13 listeners to join them on the day. All you have to do is tune into, and whenever you hear party whistle, WhatsApp ‘’ & your details to- Abigail Milosevich, Managing Director.features wonderful prizes from- allin cash by! Further prizes also include an amazing holiday fromin Kruger National Park andin Pilansberg, and afromDon’t miss out - celebrate’s birthday with them.Tune intoand stand a chance to win!Listen toand stay up to date with the latest news and happenings in Johannesburg; tune into, download theor visit the website to listen online: http://www.mixfm.co.za