Mix 93.8 FM turns 13 on 13 February 2021!

2 Feb 2021
Issued by: Mix 93.8 FM
On 13 February 2021, Johannesburg community radio station Mix 93.8 FM will be celebrating their 13th birthday!

Mix 93.8 FM prides themselves in giving back to the community and the celebration of their 13th trip around the sun will be no different. For their birthday, they will be inviting 13 of their awesome listeners to win their share of R100,000 in prizes including R13,000 in cash!

That’s right! The team will be broadcasting live from Woodmead Value Mart, the home of genuine brands and great value, for their birthday bash on Saturday, 13 February from 10am - 4pm. In conjunction with Woodmead Value Mart and Suzuki, they will be choosing 13 listeners to join them on the day. All you have to do is tune into Mix 93.8 FM, and whenever you hear party whistle, WhatsApp ‘Happy 13th Birthday’ & your details to 084 822 0938.

“After years of receiving the question, ‘How long has Mix 93.8 FM been going?’, I decided to nominate a Birthday Date for the station. In February, I joined the station 13 years ago, so I thought with it being the month of Love, what better time is there than to celebrate our birthday in February? In true Mix 93.8 FM style, we are inviting our loyal supporters to celebrate with us and win some awesome prizes, because they are our true Mix Family!” - Abigail Milosevich, Managing Director.

Mix 93.8 FM’s Birthday Bash features wonderful prizes from Trappers, Woodmead Global Brands & Diesel Outlet Store, Jam Clothing, Dial A Bed, DC 1, Studio 88, Brand Avenue, Tile Africa, Spec Savers and Authorised Fragrance And Perfume Outlet - all DOUBLED in cash by Mix 93.8 FM! Further prizes also include an amazing holiday from Nkambeni Safari Camp in Kruger National Park and Ivory Tree in Pilansberg, and a R13,000 CASH PRIZE from Suzuki!

Don’t miss out - celebrate Mix 93.8 FM’s birthday with them.

Tune into Mix 93.8 FM and stand a chance to win!

Listen to Mix 93.8 FM and stay up to date with the latest news and happenings in Johannesburg; tune into Mix 93.8 FM, download the Mix 93.8 App or visit the website to listen online: http://www.mixfm.co.za

Mix 93.8 FM
Mix 93.8 FM is a community radio station which aims to entertain, inspire and inform through programming that reflects the diversity of the community.
